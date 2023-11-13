Stella Marris Okafor, Mr Ibu's wife, has stirred reactions online with a statement she released on her page

Amidst reports of her husband's recovery after his leg was amputated, Stella has taken to social media to call out Mr Ibu's daughter, Jasmine

In a lengthy post shared on Instagram, Stella accused Jasmine of manipulating her way into taking control of the donations made to her husband & more

Amidst reports of veteran comic actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, undergoing recovery after his recent leg surgery, there seems to be trouble within his household.

Mr Ibu's wife, Stella Marris Okafor, in a series of posts shared on her Instagram page, has called out her husband's adopted daughter, Jasmine, alleging fraud and embezzlement.

Mr Ibu's wife, Stella Marris, calls out lady Jasmine, over her husband's donations. Photo credit: @realiburess/@ladyjasminec/@realmribu

In her post, Stella alleged that her husband's daughter and her cohorts have been running around spewing lies and propaganda about her on social media.

"Jasmine is fetish and manipulative" - Mr Ibu's further alleges

Stella noted in her lengthy statement that Jasmine had denied her access to the bank accounts where donations for Mr Ibu were made.

She also alleged that Jasmine had been using fetish means to manipulate her way into her immediate family affairs.

Mr Ibu's wife also noted that the management of her husband's donations had been shrouded in secrecy while denying that she ever tried to acquire a car with the money given to the ailing movie star but only discussed it with her cousin.

Read Stella Marris' full statement below:

Reactions trail Mr Ibu's wife's public cry for help

See how netizens reacted to Stella's comments about her husband's adopted daughter:

@mimi_oyibo:

"But truth be told, Jasmine should respect boundaries… another woman cannot make me look like an outsider in my own husband's house… this is an Ikegwuru situation."

@beauty_qweeny:

"Jasmine have not called you out yet, and you are here explaining to who. Abeg go and take care of your husband biko."

@priscyloveth:

"I think this is not needed at this time. Trust me if you want more public donations/help for your husband, you shouldn't have come out to write this. I don't know any of the parties involved, I am saying this from a place of concern."

@maazi_ike:

"Wetin again remain to say that you have not said now? I think this post is unnecessary now especially now you guys need the assistance of Nigerians. This type of story will actually discourage people from donating; I just pray Jazmine doesn't respond to this."

@kelechnzeako:

"Nne change your way why do always have problem with chioma especially whenever your husband is sick."

@dane_unusual:

"My father is lying down helplessly in the hospital and u r here looking for who to drag in ur failure …. What a shame !!!"

@umehsplash:

"Anytime money is involved like dis dat is wia we see Mrs Ibu. Jasmine has being a daughter, business partner and supporter to ur husband. If not for Jasmine nobody go donate. U are not doing well as a wife. If u are treating ur husband right dia will be no need for all dis drama. Dis ur character will make people stop donating. Be wise."

Mr Ibu's wife raises concerns with emotional video of her crying

Legit.ng recalls reporting when a video of Stella Marris crying profusely at a hospital bed went viral.

In the early hours of September 9, 2023, the movie star's wife shared a video on her Instagram page of herself crying.

Mr Ibu's wife was in deep tears as she sang a sorrowful song about how no weapon fashioned against her shall prosper because God holds the key to her life.

Source: Legit.ng