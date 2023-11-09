A fast-rising Nigerian singer, Morravey, is now in the spotlight after she was signed on to Davido’s DMW record label

In a recent interview, the young musician spoke about how she dumped the medicine course she was studying to join Davido’s team

Morravey also opened up on her educational background, her mother’s feelings towards quitting school for music and more

Upcoming Nigerian singer Danielle Daniel, aka Morravey, has opened up on his journey to being signed to Davido’s DMW record label.

Recall that in March 2023, Davido took to social media to unveil his new signees, Logos Olori and Morravey.

Just recently, Morravey spoke during an interview with City FM on her time in the record label and how she quit studying medicine to join DMW, among other things.

According to the young singer, she was a student of medicine and surgery at Rivers State University, and she was about to start her 300 level session when she decided to quit.

The DMW signee explained that it all started in January 2023 when she went to a church program and prayed to God for direction because she was no longer interested in schooling and wanted to make music.

Morravey revealed that shortly after that, she got a text message from Davido and took it as her sign from God.

In her words:

“January this year, I knew that this session was going to be crazy so we were having a church program and I went for it. I fasted and prayed and told God ‘I’m tired of this medicine and surgery, they want to end my life. If you want me to continue on this path, give me the love for this thing, but if you don’t want me to, I have music, please help me’. When Davido texted me, I just said ‘this is God’.”

Speaking further, the latest DMW signee noted that she had been giving her mother hints about making music before she quit school, but she didn’t buy the idea. Morravey explained that she had to get Davido to speak directly with her mother after he texted her.

The young musician said her mum changed her tune once Davido spoke with her over the phone, and it was the start of her new career path.

She said:

“I talked to Davido and he helped me speak to her and he called her, she was like hey Davido oh my God my pikin has always believed in music, so that’s how it was, I couldn’t do it by myself.”

Morravey, however, noted that she would like to return to school in future to study something she actually enjoys doing.

Morravey releases new EP

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido made public the debut EP of Morravey, aka Ravi.

In an earlier post via his Instagram handle, he said the EP would be released at midnight on November 1.

He posted a short video where Ravi was having fun with her friend and where he was recording with her in the studio.

