A young woman’s video of how she overcame grief and defended her final year project has touched many hearts

She had lost her mother just days before her presentation at the university, but she did not let that stop her from achieving her academic goal

She bravely faced the panel of experts and impressed them with her work, despite her emotional turmoil

A heartwarming video of a young woman’s courage and determination in the face of tragedy has gone viral on social media.

The woman had received the devastating news of her mother’s passing just a few days before her final year project presentation at the university.

Lady passes her defense. Photo credit: TikTok/@missblitz

Source: TikTok

She had to cope with the immense loss and grief while preparing for one of the most important moments of her academic career. She had to cope with the immense loss and grief while preparing for one of the most important moments of her academic career.

She managed to overcome the challenge and delivered an outstanding presentation to the panel of experts, who praised her for her work and her resilience.

She shared her story on TikTok, inspiring many people with her strength and perseverance.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mhiz temmy reacted:

"Happened to my coUrse mate, he lost his mum a day to our seminar too May God be with you I love you."

Marvy123 said:

"Sorry ma but congrats anyways."

Glossykim wrote:

"Man you bei lost my own dad two days to my final exams OmohI failed tho firet n- first paper."

Beyin commented:

"You're strong."

Faicdat also commented:

*She would be so proud of you."

Pinkyo:

"You're very strong go gurll."

Evy63636:

"Me on my wace day that time."

Haleeyah:

"May Almigty Allah be with you A May her soul rest in perfect peace."

Ireoluwa:

"Keep being strong babe. Subhanallah u such a very strong gurl May Almighty. Allah ease all ur pains."

Moshugar21:

"The lord is your strength Queen, get that degree and make her proud."

Nigerian lady overcomes losing her leg, finally becomes a dentist

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman who overcame a devastating loss and fulfilled her dream of becoming a dentist she is living proof that nothing is impossible.

She shared her remarkable story on TikTok where she opened up about the life-changing event that led to her leg amputation.

Despite the physical and emotional trauma, she never gave up on her ambition and worked hard to graduate as a dentist.

Source: Legit.ng