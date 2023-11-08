Paul Okoye's ex-wife Anita has shared a lovely picture as she marked her 35th birthday today

The beautiful mother of three, in a birthday message, celebrated her accomplishments so far.

Family members like Peter Okoye, his wife Lola and Anita's ex all took to her page to celebrate with her

It is a moment of celebration for Anita Okoye, ex-wife of the singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy of Psquare, as she marked her 35th birthday on Wednesday, November 8.

Anita took to her social media timeline to share stunning photos to celebrate her new age, while acknowledging accomplishments so far in life.

Anita Okoye clocks 35. Credit: @anita_okoye @iamkingrudy

The mother of three also applauded herself for being both young enough to get away with it and wise enough to know better.

Her caption read:

“Chapter 35: Embracing the journey, celebrating the milestones, and still chasing dreams. Here’s to being old enough to know better but still young enough to get away with it!”

As expected, the likes of Lola Omotayo Okoye and her husband, Peter Okoye 'Mr P', took to the comment section to celebrate Anita

Peter Okoye wrote:

“Special birthday Anita Okoye”

Anita’s ex-husband, Paul Okoye, was also not left out as he wrote:

"Happy blessed birthday #mamaejima."

Wellwishers pen birthday messages to Anita Okoye

Legit.ng compiled some of the other birthday messages, see them below:

cletus_annie_oge

"Happy birthday sweetheart."

tokemakinwa:

"Happy birthday beautiful My Scorpio geng."

canita20:

"Happy birthday beautiful mama ejima may all your heart desires be granted this day enjoy your special day mama."

godgift.buks:

"Our very own Beyonce with 50% touch of Rihanna….HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY ANNIE. May God continue to bless and uphold you. Favor will continue to locate you."

ifyokoye1:

"Happiest birthday Neeta!! A queen and more."

