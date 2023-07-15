Ryan Taylor recently got social media users talking following unconfirmed reports of his breakup with DJ Cuppy

Amid the rumours of their broken engagement, the British boxer made a post about letting go of things that block spiritual growth

News of their supposed breakup has spread across social media with many netizens sharing their thoughts

DJ Cuppy and her British boxer fiance, Ryan Taylor, has left social media users buzzing with reactions over their alleged breakup.

Ryan Taylor has unfollowed DJ Cuppy Credit: @ryan_taylor, @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

While it remains unconfirmed that the lovebirds have parted ways, the couple who initially unfollowed each other on Instagram left many people convinced that their love story many have ended.

Although DJ Cuppy has reportedly followed Taylor again, the gesture was not reciprocated by the boxer as he is yet to follow her back.

Instead, he shared a selfie on his Instagram page and accompanied it with an interesting caption about letting go of things that hinder oneself.

In his words:

"If it’s blocking your spiritual growth. Let it go. Have a blessed Friday ❤️ #alhamdulillah for everything."

Check out the post below:

Social media users react as Ryan Taylor and DJ Cuppy unfollow each other

favourr.oj:

"This her fiancé have Been engaged to like 3 different girls in the past.,When he engaged cuppy I was like I’m going to give this their engagement 10 months before I know is real."

hem_my88:

"Even billionaires pikin dey block spiritual growth , precious avoid me pls."

stevoscky01:

"I think say na only broke people dey chop breakfast, I don’t know that even billionaire’s kids dey chop breakfast too. Right now na only Mr Eazi fit give me relationship advice wey I go take."

brie.lucky:

"Not a hater, but I always knew that “ he engaged me after 2 days” ain’t gonna stand."

chareth1:

"I no understand, Dem been dey quarrel? Which one dat one dey talk? Wetin be forgive am na so 9ja girls dey do? So cause na white automatically the fault no be from him? Hmm."

favou_rr:

"Spiritual growth keh?‍♀️ this gender and excuses."

khemmzy_missy:

"Alexa play me ‘Last Last ‘ by Burnaboy."

onyinyechi__favour:

"They were never engaged. Cuppy just pressured herself and it ended in nonsense. Hopefully she will calm down now."

truly_jawdropping:

"Tbh? From the start he was giving narcissistic vibes. Just wanted a new supply."

oluwagbemisola469:

"It was too obvious that the guy was an unserious dude. That's why at times I hate this thing call love. Every one around you will see black but you (the concerned)will be the only one seeing white until the love carry you go where you no know. Sighs !!!"

