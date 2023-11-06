Nigerian singer Rema was not born with a silver spoon; years ago, he came to Lagos and hustled his way to the top

A video of a young Rema coming into Lagos with just a bag has sparked reactions on social media

Many people referred to the singer allegedly stealing a friend's laptop to come to Lagos

Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, left Benin years ago to come to Lagos and pursue his music career, and he has done very well for himself.

A video of the Calm Down crooner arriving in Lagos from his hometown with just one bag and slippers on his feet has surfaced online.

Rema was with a couple of guys as they made their way to their destination, unaware of the huge superstar he would become as the years rolled by.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Rema's first time in Lagos

The video raised allegations against the singer, and some netizens found motivation in his story.

Read some comments below:

@_C_D_2:

"After e tiff ein guy laptop."

@mamuzoADUMS:

"That time he just thief him guy laptop."

@ftkwithmusic:

"Na who give up fvck up walai."

@bigtimini:

"Straight out of Benin."

@b3nmatth3w:

"This na after e don sell in guy laptop."

@Kingabasalito:

"Dem no thief him phone?"

@Asekun18:

"If you no find this motivating, u wan useless for life o."

@CeoBukason:

"This should be kept in a museum or something. Everyone has a story to tell."

@tipsonkid:

"Him don already tiff him guy laptop then him other guys come pick am up from Benin enter Lagos."

@bentdaniels:

"Came and owned the City!!! Benin to the world."

@Highestboy1:

"Omo this guy is also a big motivation is life just just drastically. Mine soon amen."

