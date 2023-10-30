Popular Nigerian singer, Rema, is getting set to another feather to his hat of achievements at the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony

The 21-year-old music star was spotted with Ivorian footballer, Didier Drogba, ahead of the award ceremony

While Rema’s presence at the occasion was not revealed, a number of fans have anticipated that he is likely to be the first Nigerian to perform at a Ballon d’Or ceremony

A video later surfaced on social media of the music star's performance at the award show

Talented Nigerian musician Rema's presence at the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony has caused a lot of excitement on social media.

On October 30, 2023, a photo made the rounds on social media of the Calm Down crooner with one of the show hosts and legendary footballer, Didier Drogba.

Ballon d’Or 2023: Nigerians react to photo of Rema at football award ceremony. Photos: @heisrema, @didierdrogba

In the photo, Drogba appeared to be showing Rema something on the stage at the award venue.

Rema also took to his Instagram stories to share a video of himself on the streets of Paris, France, where the French football award ceremony was going to take place.

The Chelsea football legend, Drogba, also took to his official Instagram page to share a video on the stage at the Ballon d’Or ceremony as he showed off the coveted award.

Not stopping there, the sportsman accompanied the video with an audio of Rema’s song, Calm Down. He also mentioned Rema and his co-host, Sandy Heribert, in the caption of the video.

Nigerians react to photo of Rema with Drogba at 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony

A number of Nigerians were very excited to see Rema at the Ballon d’Or award in Paris. Many of them guessed that the music star was going to be performing at the event and they celebrated him.

Rema performs at 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony

Shortly after many Nigerians anticipated Rema's performance at the football award ceremony, a video was posted showing him on stage and singing his hit song, Calm Down.

Read some of the comments of fans to Rema's performance below:

Rema claims other artistes copy his moves

In other Rema related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Rema recently shared how he feels about many artistes copying his moves.

The youngster who spoke during an interview with Rolling Stone explained that these artistes who copy him do not give him that glory, but he is not disturbed by it.

Rema noted that he was actually flattered when people copied him because it showed he was bringing something to the game.

