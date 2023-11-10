Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, popularly known as Portable, made headlines once more for his generosity

The Zazu act was seen working on the colour of his hair when he was touched by the story of a hawker who stopped at his bar

The video captured Portable brought out squeezed, piled notes of 1000 naira to give the young man that it almost looked like he wanted to empty his pockets

Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, popularly known as Portable, warmed the hearts of many with a beautiful video of him generously showering a street vendor with all the money he had in his pocket.

The moving video struck a chord with viewers, generating admiration and applause from his fans and followers.

The Zazu act was seen changing the colour of his hair when he was touched by the young man's story and decided to give him almost all the money he had.

In his caption, he wrote:

"Who go help you no go rip you."

Netizens react to Portanle’s video

jerryclefadam:

"This man go really tey for limelight cos he who helps doesn’t even know the kind of creator of person wea hin dea help.And he fit be just one person wea hin don give just 1k pere go Dea make am dea shine Dea golife no be Yoruba but life deep rich man pikin go think say nah Story book I copy and paste."

olex_btc:

"If you don stream Oyimo today like this comment."

jamsrock:

"Portable no fit go down make una cry in silence."

luxbynetcho:

"Everybody can hate you and judge how you do things or where you’re from, some will even judge how you talk, but guess what? HOD LOVES YOU AND WILL JEEP BLESSING YOU!"

dave_boosie:

"Oga forget all this pr stunt. Yung duu done blow and u go cry tire."

Portable gets 1st international award nomination amid Yound Duu saga

Nigerian musician Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, better known as Portable, has been nominated for an international award for the first time in his career.

The controversial act received words of congratulations from his followers as he took to social media to share flyers of the announcement.

Portable competes in the Best New Artist category for the 9th Africa Entertainment Awards USA with several other outstanding acts.

