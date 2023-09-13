Internationally renowned young Nigerian singer Rema recently won the MTV VMAs awards ahead of senior colleagues Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido

After the award ceremony, he spoke with The Hollywood Reporter (THR) about his global hit Cal Down and his relationship with Selena Gomez

Rema shared during the interview that working with the Latina singer was organic, and no one else would've been able to pull off the remix as Selena did

Young Nigerian singer and Afro-rave global superstar Rema recently shared why his relationship with Mexican-American artist Selena Gomez feels like a blessing.

During the interview, the Afrobeat singer noted that making the remix of Calm Down with Selena was organic and made to be because of the friendship between him and the American singer.

Photos of Rema and Selena Gomez at the MTV VMAs. Photo credit: @heisrema/@GilbertFlores

Source: Instagram

Rema also noted that he was grateful for the new listeners that Calm Down has been able to pull to Afrobeat.

"I wanna link up with all the girls dem" - Rema says

During the chat with THR, the Nigerian singer also shared that he looks forward to working with Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj.

Rema ended the interview with a cute quote that got people talking online. He said:

"I want to meet Meg, I want to meet Nicki. Like seriously I want to link up with all the girls dem."

Watch an excerpt of Rema's interview with The Hollywood Reporters below:

See some of the reactions that Rema's chat stirred online

@gyonlineng:

"Culture custodian."

@BilkisAlao:

"Rema still that Edo boy from Naija ."

@1kissng:

"Werey boy said I want to meet the girl dem."

@ernest_quest:

"So proud of him, he is the now and future of Afrobeat."

@Jinja______:

"Bad boy ni boy yi."

@fairy_smiles:

"Don Jazzy come and see your boy!!"

@Rico597379461:

"He not a rapper…. He is an Afrobeat artist."

Gifty Powers Calls Out Rema as a Member of the 666

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls when former Big Brother Naija star Gifty Powers called out the Mavin Record label artist.

Gifty slammed the singer as a devil worshipper while thanking Ethiopia for cancelling his show in their country.

Rema's show was cancelled because a pendant on a chain he uses has a church on it, turned upside down in flames.

