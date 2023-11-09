Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has exposed her colleague Uche Elendu on social media following her tussle with a widow

The actress revealed Uche had taken the widow of late Dr Iyke Lawson Kanu to court over his properties and estates

Doris shared the court papers and called out Elendu for being unfair to a woman who had five kids for her husband after getting married legally

Doris Ogala has raised the alarm over her colleague Uche Elendu's recent action against a widow who just lost her husband.

In several posts on the actress' page, she called out Elendu for taking the widow of the late Dr Iyke Lawson Kanu to court over her husband's properties and estates.

According to Ogala, the late man got married legally to his wife in 2004, and they have five children together.

She asked Elendu how she married the late Kanu on May 6, 2022, when evidence stated that he returned to the country on May 8.

Doris Ogala wrote:

"Ewehhhh Uche nawa oooo chai. You carry late Etekebe wife go court to drag her husband’s property. Jesus. With a marriage certificate that was dated that he married you on the 6th of May, 2022. While Etekebe was not even in the country on the 6th of May, 2022. His passport shows he returned to Nigeria on the 8th of May, 2022, from the UK. So, who did you marry on the 6th of May, 2022? Na wa oo. I am coming”. Kai Uche Elendu nawa ooo, this is not fair na. Haba Kai. This man legally married his wife in court 2004 with five children, chai. This is so unfair”.

In another post, Doris disclosed that the court paperwork prevented his wife from accessing her late husband's assets, such as bank accounts and estates.

