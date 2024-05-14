Roche Diabetes Care (RDC) has begun an online training for nurses on diabetes management

The training is to commemorate International Nurses Day and upskill nurses with the latest skills in diabetes management

The programme is designed to equip nurses in Nigeria with up-to-date skills as diabetes care evolves

Despite nursing's vital role in healthcare service delivery, it often needs due credit and acknowledgement.

International Nurses Day is commemorated to remind the world of the value nurses bring to the healthcare system and to recognise their more significant social and economic impact.

NOD online course to overcome barriers

The official theme for International Nurses’ Day in 2024, "Our Nurses. Our Future," highlights explicitly the economic power of care and for diabetes solutions companies like Roche Diabetes Care (RDC).

Nurses' contribution to patients is undeniable, particularly in Africa, a continent characterised by socioeconomic inequalities in access to care for patients. In this context, RDC has launched the “ Nurses on Diabetes” (NOD) online course to help address the gaps.

In Africa, where healthcare resources are limited, nurses are the front line for patients managing Diabetes.

The Roche NOD online course aims to overcome barriers to healthcare education to bolster healthcare’s first line of defence. The programme goes beyond clinical education, incorporating coaching elements to promote a holistic approach to diabetes management.

Nurses explain the benefits of training

Dorcas Daniel Kajang, Assistant Chief Nursing Officer at Federal Medical Centre, Nigeria (Abuja) says NOD has expanded my knowledge and strengthened my understanding of the recent studies done on Diabetes.

The diabetes training has allowed me to relearn and unlearn and has equipped me to deliver high-quality nursing services that meet international best practices regarding caring for clients with Diabetes.

She said:

“For example, a 15-year-old boy was recently rushed into the ICU in our hospital facility. He was unconscious with a GCS of 5T/15 and in apparent respiratory distress. He was intubated and placed on mechanical ventilatory support and a multi-parameter monitor.

“He was swiftly placed on a Correctional scale with soluble insulin and his vital signs were closely monitored. My training equipped me to respond timeously and save a young life.”

Currently operational in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and India, the NOD programme embodies Roche's commitment to empowering nurses.

Training to open new frontiers for nurses

According to Roche representatives, upskilling nurses will be instrumental in addressing widespread barriers to care. These nurses connect with local communities and empower them through education, potentially yielding significant societal and health-economic benefits.

Significantly, the NOD course offers comprehensive education and coaching elements for holistic diabetes management.

Nwankwo Joy Chioma, Assistant Director of Nursing Service at Federal Medical Center Nigeria (Abuja), explains some of NOD’s impact to date, saying that Nurses who have participated in the NOD programme thus far have acquired valuable skills and knowledge regarding managing diabetic patients.

She said:

“Nurses are taught to easily observe the signs and symptoms of Diabetes in patients who access care in our facility, especially those working in the emergency unit and medical and surgical wards.

“Nurses can now efficiently study and analyse patients’ laboratory results and categorise patients according to the stage of the disease. The knowledge acquired from the NOD programme has also enabled the nurses to engage in meaningful discussions with other healthcare providers.

