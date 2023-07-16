Nollywood actress Angela Okorie, has now opened up on what happened between her and her former friend, Uche Elendu

Recall that on Uche Elendu’s recently held 40th birthday, Angela had taken to social media to rain heavy curses on her

In a new development, Okorie explained that Elendu made videos of her when she was shot in 2019 and sent it to popular blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus

Popular Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, has now explained why she heaped curses on her colleague, Uche Elendu, who was celebrating her 40th birthday.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Okorie decided to spill what went down between her and her former friend after the most she made cursing her out went viral.

In Angela’s new post, she explained the messy details of how Elendu allegedly made videos of her in a vulnerable condition and sent it to popular blogger, Stella Dimoko-Korkus.

Fans react as Angela Okorie finally reveals what Uche Elendu did to her. Photos: @realangelaokorie, @ucheelendu

Source: Instagram

Recall that on December 12, 2019, news made the rounds that Angela Okorie had been shot and her car riddled with bullets by unknown armed men. The actress was hospitalised and videos of her in a vulnerable state was posted by Stella Dimoko-Korkus (SDK).

Angela has now revealed that her friend, Uche Elendu, was behind the videos because she recorded them and sent them to the blogger.

She wrote:

“This was my condition when that demonic friend was videoing me and sending to that ugly blogger Stella damacocus idiot dats why I asked people to insult her very well idiot.”

Also in her lengthy caption, Okorie continued to lambaste Elendu and asked if a person who could do that to someone can be called a friend.

In her words:

“Friend wey Dey video her friend in this condition dey send to bloggers that one na friend?????????? I ask again ?

They were mocking me in my pain. Ah all of you that was laughing continue laughing at people’s pain, tomorrow is not promised. They pretend they love me but they are all envious of what God has put in me.

I wish all these people know that Christ is in me and no man born of a woman can kill me,there are people you touch by mistake You die by correction!!!!!! Be careful.”

See Angela Okorie’s post below:

Netizens react as Angela Okorie explains why she cursed out Uche Elendu on her birthday

Angela Okorie’s expose on her former friend, Uche Elendu, and why they fell out, got many netizens sharing their thoughts. Some netizens told Angela to take things easy and let things go.

Read some of their comments below:

affordable_collection:

“Whenever anyone’s news is in the blog just know it’s from their closest friends or family. Watch your circle, na only who de close to you fit report you to bloggers with receipt ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️.”

official_kahlan:

““Clean your friend’s circle” Na still rat wey dey house tell outside rat where dem hide fish ‍♀️ private lifestyles is the best. K!|| them with assumptions ✅.”

jerryokpan:

“Bloggers, make una get sense, see bullet wound for somebody head, God saved her life, all you could do is to laugh at the situation, let old gist pass away, why always wanting to drag people into mud, you guys have done more havoc to the society than good.”

2nitdontee:

“Chaiiii. I still remember this incident,,,,,,Na waoooo, Stella why now ?? Why videoing someone sleeping n send out d tape ? Wuckedness !!! GistLover ndi nsogbu , na during election I know that blog better , it just instigated tribalism from no where n d h.ate just started spontaneously!!! God bless u more Legit Onyem ❤️❤️❤️.”

chiamakanwokeukwu:

“Oh my God, videoing you while in this condition? This is crazy.”

princeiykeolisa:

“❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ No lies here, nobody minds her business like Angela. Angela's problem is that she trust so much and also she forgives so easily. She is in the industry but, she is not your regular industry girl.”

kanoel_fabrics:

“But why will anyone be recording her friend on a dieing bed just for the sake of supplying to bloggers. This is all shades of wrong. @realangelaokorie Please just ignore them and allow God to finish the work He already started in your life. ❤️”

Source: Legit.ng