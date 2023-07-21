The online beef between ace movie stars Angela Okorie, Uche Elendu and Anita Joseph is not going anywhere anytime soon as more dirty personal details hit the internet

Angela Okorie takes the attacks on her colleagues to a new level as she exposes what Uche Elendu did to her Nollywood star Benedict Johnson that led to the crash of their relationship

Okorie, in a lengthy post shared on her page, revealed that Uche Elendu used faeces and urine to cook for Benedict Johnson

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Ace movie star Angela Okorie has sparked a massive reaction online with some scary revelations and allegations she made public knowledge about her colleague Uche Elendu.

Angela, in a lengthy post, alleged that her colleague, Elendu poisoned her ex-lover, Benedict Johnson, by using faeces and urine to season food made for him.

Actress Angela Okorie sparks reactions online as she accuses Uche Elendu of poisoning ex-lover Benedict Johnson. Photo credit: @realangelaokori/@ucheelendu/@benedictjohnson1

Source: Instagram

This revelation is coming days after Angela had called out Uche Elendu and her pal, Anita Joseph. She accused them of being the inside informant for controversial gossip blogger, Gistlover.

She also disclosed that Anita Joseph slept with a native doctor to get charms to use on her husband, Mc Fish.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In her latest revelation, Angela alleged that Uche Elendu used poo and urine to cook for Benedict Johnson.

See Angela Okorie's post about Uche Elendu and Benedict Johnson:

See how netizens reacted to the revelations by Angela Okorie about Uche Elendu

@amiitoogood:

"I be wan pity am ooo but as I go him page see say na Tinubu supporter, then serves him right."

@lillyempire:

"No smoke without fire. For those of you saying she’s doing too much ask yourself what could have lead to her going this extreme. For all i know there’s an atom of truth in every gossip. Shalom."

@amicable578:

"Chai Na nw I know say Angela is helpless..cus what's this rubbish..I no even see who to believe Na this Judas. Abeg Make una park well Biko."

@splendstar:

"The stup!d clown that supported and campaigned for tinubu ? He should abeg getat and get lost. Him never see anything yet."

@callme.ugo1:

"Uche and Anita are claiming clear conscience. They are pretending. This not the first time people are calling out uche elendu. At this point, she should go and make peace with them."

@zeeokere:

"Omo angela done take over oba job ."

@marychinenye.okafor:

"Fear of Angela Okorie is the beginning of wisdom."

@kingzuby3:

"What is all this for? Abeg rest in Jesus name. Let's talk about fuel and the government."

@tilaben10films:

"You bout to unleash fire if they try opening their mouthway to go."

@akoneris4:

"Angela abeg rest. What is all this. U want to do anything possible to ruin Uche but it is not fair. I told u karma is real. If truly she offended u allow God to do the rest."

Mc Fish slams those accusing his wife Anita Joseph of cheating amid Angela Okorie’s scandal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Micheal Fisayo, better known as Mc Fish, the husband of Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has come out to defend his wife in full glare.

In a post shared on social media, Mc Fish slammed Angela Okorie and anyone who claimed that his wife, Anita cheated on him.

The popular hypeman wrote on his page that the burden of proof lies on the accuser, not the accused.

Source: Legit.ng