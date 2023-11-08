Mohbad's death has continued to linger in the media as different controversies emerge online

The late singer's widow Omowunmi, who recently appeared before a magistrate court, said her fight with her father-in-law started over her son Liam's placenta

Omowunmi also shared how Mohbad's dad used to bring his girlfriend to their rented apartment in Lekki

Late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad's death has remained a topic on social media as an investigation continues as to how he died.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mohbad's wife Omowunmi and the deceased family members appeared before a magistrate court in Ikorodu on Tuesday, November 7.

Gistlover, a popular gossip page on Instagram, has now divulged the details of the late singer's wife's statement she provided in court.

According to Gistlover. Wunmi revealed she and Mohbad's dad, Joseph Aloba, used to be very close to the extent that he used to bring his girlfriend to their rented apartment in Lekki, and she never raised eyebrows about it because it was his son's house.

The girlfriend was said to be different from the stepmother Mohbad's dad was married to.

How Mohbad's dad and Wunmi's conflict started

Wunmi narrated that she and her father-in-law started having issues when she gave birth to her son Liam, after she and Mohbad refused to hand over the baby's placenta to Joseph.

She revealed it was Mohbad's decision not to hand over the placenta to him, and she, as the wife, supported the opinion.

Omowunmi's statement is coming after Mohbad's dad indicted her in court.

People react to Mohbad's wife's statement

hey_amaka:

"Watin come concern the dad bringing girl to his son house ?? Na that one be the main Koko??"

iamkerren_:

"I don't care what anybody says, everything is just off about that man and I’ll never support or believe anything he says. I’ll stand ten toes down with Wunmi until she’s pronounced guilty."

theladytoyah:

"Now let’s ask the baba this Question. What did he want to do with the placenta? Nah mohbad suppose dispos£d it not the grandpa. The father of the a child have right to do that not the grandparent. Abi he want to use it to boost his pastor career ni? bcos koye mi? You want to help them dispos£ their child placenta shey etun fe ki aiye gba ibi Omo mu imole ni?"

Mohbad's wife cries out over death threat

Legit.ng recall reporting that Omowunmi, during her statement at the magistrate court, revealed her life was not safe.

She said she had to deal with curses, insults and death threats on social media, especially TikTok, since her husband's demise.

Reacting, someone said:

"Bullied her husband, una still dey bully wife for comment section."

