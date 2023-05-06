Nigerian Nollywood actress Doris Ogala is overwhelmed with unspeakable joy as she celebrates her new house

The movie star took to social media to notify her fans and followers of her latest acquisition while giving all her gratitude to her creator

Doris also noted that her new apartment is located in the country’s capital city, Abuja, as fans congratulated her

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Doris Ogala is grateful to God as she joins the list of house owners in the capital city of Nigeria, Abuja.

The movie star, who is currently overwhelmed with joy, took to social media to display her new home, located in one of the most boisterous cities in the country, Abuja.

Doris Ogala buys new mansion in Abuja Credit: @dorrisogala

Source: Instagram

In a video to show her fans and followers the interiors of her new home, the actress thanked God for making it possible.

In her caption, she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"MY GOD IS ABLE... #NEWLYBOUGHT. #ABUJAWEMOVE. THANK YOU, JESUS."

See her post below

Netizens join in Doris’ celebration

alia_genny:

"Wow big congratulations mama.am coming for holiday."

a_signature:

"Congratulations sis, this one loud, ❤️."

led_glamour_crib34:

"Big congratulations mami ."

somi_precious:

"Congratulations nwanyi oma. U deserve everything ."

ifeomachidebe_:

"Congratulations darling, keep winning ❤️❤️."

zaraleinadsignature:

"A big congratulations to you."

Zinoleesky buys duplex, impressive photos wow fans

Talented Nigerian singer, Zinoleesky, recently bought himself a huge house and he shared the good news with his many fans.

Taking to his social media pages, the Personal crooner shared a series of photos of his impressive new property.

In the snaps, the music star was seen standing in front of his white duplex and in his caption he made sure to thank God for the feat.

DJ Chicken taunts Portable over his new Range Rover

Meanwhile, controversial Nigerian singer, Portable’s newly acquired Range Rover has drawn a reaction from his former associate turned rival, DJ Chicken.

After the news of Portable’s new fancy ride was posted on social media, DJ Chicken quickly took to his page to react.

On his Instagram stories, the disk jockey taunted Portable and claimed that he went to collect the fancy vehicle on credit.

Source: Legit.ng