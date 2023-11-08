The ongoing inquest into the death of young singer Mohbad recently took a different turn in court as his wife finally spoke

Omowunmi Aloba shared her testimony in court, revealing how her husband got into a fight with his friend Primeboy

Wunmi also shared how Mohbad was treated at home by his friend's auxiliary nurse and was rushed to the hospital on a bike after he passed out

Cynthia Omowunmi Aloba, the wife of late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, gave her testimony of the events that happened that surrounded her husband's death.

She shared her testimony of what transpired on Monday, September 11, 2023, and a day before during the coroner's inquest.

Mohbad's wife testifies in court and shares her account of the entire situation. Photo credit: @_c33why_/@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Omowunmi Aloba shared during the testimony how her husband got in a fight with his friend Primeboy on Sunday night, September 10, 2023.

She revealed that her hubby sustained some deep injuries from the fight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Why we rushed him to the hospital on a bike?" - Mohbad's Wife explains

The singer's wife, during the inquest on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, revealed how she came into the room where her husband was being treated, and she met him unconscious, lying still on the floor.

She noted that at this point, the auxiliary nurse treating her hubby had stepped out with her husband's friend, DJ Bami, to get something.

Wunmi further revealed that her husband was rushed to the hospital on a bike because his car wasn't available and was at the mechanic's shop.

However, they were first helped by their neighbour but had to get out of the car and take a bike because they were stuck in traffic.

Read the full details of the report below:

See how netizens reacted to Wunmi's testimony

Here are some of the comments and reactions gathered by Legit.ng:

@adeoluolatomide:

"My own is, no one should say she's lying because none of y'all was there. If you have a different story, gba station lọ!"

@officialpassmark:

"Your husband come be like your friend …well what do I know …but for me I know some wives that will D I E there like if you fight my husband you fight me too,it will be two against one why run to fetch people at the party ? who wan answer ? why leave the scene where your husband is in danger?"

@oge_tu_tu:

"Everything she said is very relatable but Nigerians hate widows."

@queen___dino:

"Let me get something straight, you were conveniently not around when the nurse and his friend stepped out? Like you knew this all along and you allowed us come out and drag someone else for nothing?"

@leaddy30bg:

"For those pinning her husband’s de@th on her,may you get what you deserve."

@morenikeji_fa:

"Why is she trying to remove herself from all the scene? I don’t understand at all."

@papi_demillie:

"But why didn’t she mention all these from the start when she was posting10-12 statuses claiming Mobad was taken away from her as if he was actually K*lled. Why didn’t she talk about the treatment in those September stories?"

@cairoxng:

"Why do I find this write up fishy? Something in me says something is missing or omitted from this write up."

@marlianmusicfanpagee:

"You were not there when he had fight you were not there when the nurse wanted to give him injection …….lies it obvious you are trying to confuse the world."

@nadiraalmada:

"Still doesn’t add up..too many loopholes. All lie’s..why letting people believe that Naira Marley did ,having interviews with crocodile tears, just give in ….guilty."

@news_nook:

"As soon as she turned, they had a fight. As soon as she left to cook, nurse administered injection, etc.. hmmmmmmmmm . Just thinking."

Mohbad's father indicts his son's wife in his testimony in court

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Mohbad's father gave his testimony in court during the coroner's inquest.

Joseph Aloba testified in court that his son's wife, Wunmi, once cheated on him with another Marlian signee.

Mohbad's father said he doesn't trust the singer's wife as he claimed the deceased told him she puts sleeping pills in his food.

Source: Legit.ng