Cynthia Omowunmi Aloba has been trending online as details of her testimony in court during the coroner's inquest go viral

The young wife of the late singer, Mohbad, spoke in court on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, about constant death threats hurled at her online

Omwunmi, during the inquest, revealed that she's had to move out of her husband's house because she doesn't feel safe there

Cynthia Omowunmi Aloba, the wife of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has sparked reactions online with some revelations she made during her recent testimony in court.

Omowunmi was put on the stand at the Ikorodu magistrate court on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, where she spoke for nearly three hours.

During the inquest, Omowunmi revealed that her life was not safe as she had to deal with curses, insults and death threats on social media, especially TikTok, since her husband's tragic demise.

Omowunmi reveals why she moved out of her husband's house

The young businesswoman also shared during the inquest that when the death threats became unbearable, she had to move out of her husband's house because she didn't feel safe there.

Mohbad's wife also shared during the inquest why her husband was taken to the hospital when he complained about his injuries.

She said he turned the option of being taken to the hospital because he was scared of his former boss, Naira Marley.

@rhodaowolabi:

"If you can't provide any evidence to prove that this young woman has hands in the death of her husband and you're here to bully her may you know no peace in every area of your life."

@khaeeyyrr:

"Bullied her husband, una still dey bully wife for comment section.. are u guys cursed!!!, you lived with him when he was alive?. Free her."

@hajia_sade_makinde:

"Iyabo will push you and mother to early grace with your lies."

@official_bomi:

"Fear of naira Marley and co couldn’t stop him from going to show but the fear of naira Marley and co couldn’t make him go hospital to treat himself: na rubbish she day cap jare."

@mz_themmzy:

"Some of you are sick in the brains? What do you want her to say? Yea I killed my husband? Ori yin ti daru."

@adeiza_influencer:

"This is an obvious lie why wont u know ur husband have injury and you are together."

@rare_type23:

"Dy play he dy fear to go to hospital but he no dy fear to go show how come?!"

@playmakeryo:

"People can lie ee! Moh bad was afraid to go hospital!!… is that what caused them to call a quack nurse?"

@kayus_fundz_01:

"You didn't take him to the hospital because of the fear you have for naira) but. you can go to show with 5month old baby."

Mohbad's father indicts his son's wife in his testimony in court

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Mohbad's father gave his testimony in court during the coroner's inquest.

Joseph Aloba testified in court that his son's wife, Wunmi, once cheated on him with another Marlian signee.

Mohbad's father said he doesn't trust the singer's wife as he claimed the deceased told him she puts sleeping pills in his food.

