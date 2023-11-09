A video of some Nigerian celebrities participating in a vox pop skit has set tongues wagging online

Skit maker Sabinus, Hilda Baci, Kate Henshaw, Brainjotter, Bolanle Ninalowo, and Kie Kie all featured in the vox pop with different hilarious responses

The public figures were asked to pick between getting $50bn and never speaking with their siblings till death or keeping their family ties and losing the money

A video of some Nigerian celebrities participating in a street vox pop has sparked reactions online.

The celebs were asked to pick between getting $50bn but never speaking with their siblings again after getting the money or losing the opportunity to become a billionaire.

Video of Lateef Adedimeji, Sabinus & Nino B participating in a $50bn vox Pop goes viral.

Source: Instagram

Sabinus chooses $50bn over family

Famous skit maker Sabinus was put on the spot, and his response has left many shocked as he picked $50bn over his siblings and family members.

He noted that he doesn't already speak with them and doesn't mind picking money over them.

Hilda Baci turns down $50bn for family

Celebrity Chef Hilda Baci participated in the vox pop challenge. However, her choice differed from that of her colleague, Sabinus, as she turned down the opportunity of being a billionaire for her family.

Another person who went this route was ace Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw, who said she could never pick money over her family.

Meanwhile, actors Lateef Adedimeji and Bolanle Ninalowo were both left undecided. The pair initially rejected the idea but later decided to go for the money.

Watch the interesting clip below:

Reactions trail the trending clip of celebs jumping on vox pop

Here are some of the reactions the clip stirred online:

@Josephkingsize:

"Who will enjoy the money with me . So I will be alone on my death bed. Naaa Family is everything.

@Justkoko1:

"No need to ask KOK this king question."

@Olalekanakogun:

"Hello, can we negotiate? I need my siblings, I’ll give you 40%."

@AdeyinkaIsrae12:

"Shey I can sha send money to them without them knowing??"

@olakennyd:

"Any money I make and have is for my siblings! They’re my priority as much as my child. If I have 50billion and don’t have them then the money is more than useless. Take your money."

@Catman0017:

"Which day dem go see this babe face without makeup haba."

@Sammer_ma:

"If I no collect em make I die. Make dem no contact me again oooo."

@obazechristian4:

"5b not to contact my cousins, I will gladly accept it but my siblings ah no oo especially my younger bro ah I can’t eve do that."

Sabinus denies himself over $10m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of comic Sabinus denying himself in a viral clip when he was asked to pick between being Mr Funny or collecting $10m.

In the viral clip, Sabinus was put on the spot by Port Harcourt prankster Jojo Falani, who asked the skit maker what he values more, his current brand or $10m.

The comedian replied, saying he would pick $10m all day ahead of deciding to be Sabinus.

Source: Legit.ng