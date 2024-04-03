Singer Speed Darlington recently returned to his village house for the first time in 24 years

In a video, the controversial singer was seen gaining entry to his family home by scaling through a fence

Another video showed him urinating on his family shrine, an action which has sparked mixed reactions online

Controversial singer and comedian Darlington Okoye, better known by his stage name Speed Darlington or Akpi, has left people talking after he shared a video of him returning to his village house for the first time in 24 years.

Speed Darlington, who recently lamented after buying a plate of food for N10k, was seen jumping a fence to gain access to his family house, which he called his final destination.

Speed Darlington jumps over fence to gain access to his village house. Credit: @akpimmuo

In a clip, the singer, alongside an individual behind the camera, was spotted in another part of Speed Darlington's family compound where he showed buried charms 'juju' which he urinated on before smashing with his legs.

He wrote in a caption:

"After my show I went to my village for the first time in 24 years to see how up and down looked . Broooo! Smh next to no development everywhere like it was 24 years ago."

Watch video of Speed Darlington returning to his family house after 24 years below:

Recall that Yul Edochie advised Nigerians against burning shrines and deities while urging them to embrace traditional and cultural values.

People react as Speed Darlington returns to his family home

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens claimed Speed Darlington's father was a native doctor. Read some of the comments below:

manuel_okc:

"This guy get mind die."

jessejeh87:

"Well, his father was a very powerful man and strong man if you talk about Jazzz!! Maybe you guys should ask!!"

aqua_ugo:

"Why is he entering his own house through the fence bikonu."

mzzsholz:

"Apki would have really gone far as a comedian he makes people laugh effortlessly."

che.ok:

"His compound no get gate?"

iam.staciasparks:

"Na only this man fit enter his compound from the fence….. because why."

stormd7_:

"Ahhh from abroad to village dem don send you back, God Abeg."

papergunpapii:

"His father was the late Pericoma Okoye, he was well known for his work as a native doctor."

