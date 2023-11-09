Aremu Afolayan and Baba Tee, in a recent video, have issued advice to Nigerians planning to leave the country

The two actors shared a video of a family sleeping in a car pack as they blast Nigerians who have up to N20m in their account but choose to leave the country

Aremu and Baba Tee's comment has sparked mixed reactions, with some netizens defending the actors

Nollywood actors Aremu Afolayan and Babatunde Bernard Tayo, aka Baba Tee, have reacted to the trending Japa syndrome among Nigerians.

The two movie stars who were spotted in a video abroad showed a family sleeping in a car park.

Aremu went on to criticise Nigerians who have access to live large in the country but chose to travel abroad.

The actors also expressed displeasure at those who sell their properties worth over N20m to leave the country as they described it as an unwise decision.

Sharing the video on his page, Baba Tee wrote:

"JAPA JAPA or not pls do a proper Arrangement before relocating."

Legit.ng had previously reported how the Japa syndrome was affecting the country.

Netizens react as Baba Tee and Aremu Afolayan slam Japa crew

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

iamdoracle001:

"This is not about misleading but you are making people feel like they are making the wrong choice by trying to give their kids good education and good life."

alexpirodavid:

"We all need to lean not everybody will travel."

oyebamiji_yaqub:

"'They are part of the people that contributed to you people success hy buying and watching your movie, so God bless you guys you think it's by your power or how smart you are."

mcyoungsamtheboss:

"Can you safely sleep in a car park in 9ja.?"

chriswealth_nwachukwu:

"This video makes no sense to me ok 70% of people doing well in abroad now went through this kind of life. Las las they will be fine."

authority_a.y

"Some of you say na true then talk why you no ask both of them wetin den Dey do for abroad abi den no get 20M."

