Famous Nigerian skit maker Sabinus recently got people talking with something he did during an interview at an event

Sabinus was asked in the viral interview who he would pick between himself and $10m, in a shocking response, the comic picked money over self

The viral interview took place during Tunde Ednut's birthday celebration in January, Sabinus was one of the people donated cattles and cash gift to the famous Insta-blogger

A video clip of famous skit maker and comedian Sabinus has gone viral online as he shares his thoughts on what he values more between himself and money.

In a viral interview, Sabinus was asked by famous Port Harcourt prankster Jojo Falani what he would choose between being himself and $10m.

Video of comedian Sabinus denying himself for $10m goes viral. Photo credit: @mrfunny1_/@jojofalani

The comedian replied, saying he would pick $10m all day long ahead of deciding to be Sabinus. He was even a bit agitated with the question as he slammed Jojo for even asking him such a question.

Netizens have reacted viral, noting that Oga Funny is just the proper investor he is.

Watch the viral Interview of Sabinus denying himself for money:

Netizens react to Sabinus' video denying himself for $10m

@ogxmdi:

"This guy gives mr Ibu vibes. I dunno if I can ever take him seriously in this life."

@eddie_burniton:

"Money don change sabinus investor mind. Fear money ooo…"

@keesh_rowland:

"Apparently it's all just vibes.... Ask him to forego the brand and all the proprietary rights and he'll switch up on you."

@asofamousmusic:

"It is only money that can humble a man even sabinus deny himself because of 10million dollars who is Peter in the Bible not to deny our lord and saviour."

@philphebkiddies:

"Sabinus is different This is EMMANUEL."

@morgan_dmw:

" werey deny him name asap."

@chinomski.shoes:

" but Sabinus what will you do now do with money when you are no longer yourself?"

Source: Legit.ng