Wizkid's manager and baby mama, Jada Pollock, has sparked reactions on social media with a new post

The mum of two showed off the romance between her and the singer with a sunset photo overlooking the beach

While some netizens gushed over the photo, others called out Jada for her bad grammar as she expressed how she felt about Nigeria

Jada Pollock has been in Nigeria with Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, for weeks now following the singer's mum's burial.

From indications, she has enjoyed her time in the country so far, and a recent post from her has confirmed it.

Jada sparks reactions with new post Photo credit: @jada_p

Source: Instagram

On her Instagram story channel, the mum of two put up a photo of her and Wizkid, which oozed love and romance.

The couple looked loved up as they posed with the beach and sunset ahead of them.

In her caption, Jada revealed she had fallen in love with Nigeria, which got netizens calling her out online.

The mum of two embraced the asoebi glam culture and got netizens gushing over her dressed like a Yoruba woman at the singer's mum's lavish burial.

She wrote:

"Me: I have fell in love with Nigeria."

See the post below:

Reactions to Jada's post

While some people enjoyed seeing the romantic photo, others shared their opinions about Jada's blunder.

Read some comments below:

queenof_shebaa

"They look so sweet."

njidey:

"If nah phyna speak this English now, everywhere for don scatter oo"

delilah_ofthe_goodlife:

"I for correct the English but who I be?"

veevyann_:

"I can’t even correct her. How much my correction go put for my bank account? Aunty jada fell anyhow jare"

eniola_j_:

"If Jada says it’s fell, then oxford’s wrong!! Fell it is!"

easypeasy_rosay:

'I have fell' It is okay"

thechinnie:

"Love is easy when two mature minds meet. I love them."

bum_bad_:

"Older ladies are sweet, why do u think wizkid wan turn Mario for there? If u don’t get it, forget about it."

anthonyagbator:

"Nigeria is a happy place. We are really accommodating, and we know our next door neighbors."

Wizkid splashes N10m on Jada's birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer celebrated his talent manager and baby mama Jada Pollock's 40th birthday in a big way.

The mother of two clocked her new age on October 20. Pictures and videos of the exotic birthday bash the musician held for her caused quite a stir on social media.

A new video from the fantastic time they had made its way online, showing the Ojuelegba crooner showering the US model with millions of naira in a club where the party was held.

