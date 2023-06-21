An exciting video shared on the TikTok app shows Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, dancing with her beautiful mother

In the cute video, the World Record holder showed off her playful side as she danced with her mother

Netizens have shared their thoughts about the video with many applauding the chef over her playful attitude

Hilda Baci, the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon by 93 hours and 11 minutes, has warmed hearts with a video of herself and her mother.

The video has since gone viral on social media with netizens reacting to the adorable mother-daughter moment.

Heartwarming video of Hilda Baci and her mum Photo credit: @hildabaci.hq/TikTok.

In the video, Hilda and her mother were spotted dancing to an Afrobeat song, with Hilda playfully holding her mother and smiling widely.

She captioned the video "Her mother's daughter".

The video has been trending online with many people praising Hilda over her close relationship with her mother.

Hilda Baci is a renowned Nigerian celebrity chef who has made a name for herself in the culinary world.

Her four-day cooking marathon is a testament to her dedication and hard work in the kitchen.

Massive reactions trail video of Hilda Baci and mum

@jadepeony7 said:

“I will be the happiest on earth.”

@user417574comfybabi said:

“Cute Mom.”

@rosedavid763 said:

“Beautiful Akwa Ibom people with brains I love u.”

@diaryyy commented:

"Hilda is a big baby. Mummy no dey close teeth again. Happiness."

@jadepeony7 commented:

“Sure, love you meh.wish I have the opportunity to meet you.”

@Harshabby said:

“BLACK DON'T CRACK.”

Watch the video below:

Hilda Baci unveils Guinness World Records certificate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Guinness World Records certificate for the longest cooking marathon has finally reached Hilda Baci's hands. In a new photo and video she posted on Twitter, the kitchen queen was seen clutching the certificate and brimming with smiles.

Unveiling the GWR certificate on Twitter, Hilda said: "It feels so good to hold it I remember seeing a photoshopped picture of myself pointing at it and I said to God will have an original and he did it. Congratulations to all of us this is a collective win thank you all so much for your continuous love and support."

On June 13, the Guinness World Records declared that Hilda Baci is the new World Record Holder for the longest individual cookathon. Hilda had submitted evidence of a 100-hour cooking marathon, but the body deducted some hours from the submitted evidence due to a miscalculation in her allowed resting time. According to the GWR, the actual hours are 93 hours and 11 minutes, which is longer than the previous holder of the title, Lata London's 87 hours and 45 minutes. The GWR said: "Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes."

