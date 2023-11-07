Nigerian actor Jigan Babaoja trended online after a video of him at an event went viral

In the clip, the movie star was seen greeting someone in a strange way as they shared a special handshake

The video got a lot of netizens talking as they raised questions about cultism and more

Nollywood actor Abimbola Kazeem, aka Jigan Babaoja, has caught the attention of many Nigerians with his recent mode of greeting.

A video made the rounds on social media, showing the movie star surrounded by a group of men at an event before he shook hands with one of them.

A video of actor Jigan Babaoja's strange handshake stirred reactions. Photos: @jiganbabaoja

However, the handshake they shared was not the regular one ordinary people are used to seeing. Both men's mode of greeting involved some movements with their hands as they held each other.

See the video below:

Reactions trail video of Jigan Babaoja's handshake at event

It did not take long for the video of Jigan's handshake to spread on social media, and it got many Nigerians talking. A number of netizens raised questions about the movie star being part of a cult, among other things, as they reacted to his mode of greeting.

Read some of their comments below:

shola_blade:

“Y’all are asking if disabled people do cult lol …has he told y’all what disabled him?”

aganrandi:

“Lol jigan? Una de think say jigan na soft meat that dude control the whole secondary school then ..he WEARS BANTE and all in school.”

thr_ee03travels:

“Since wen? OSU days baba nah OG before IG nah.”

_______doro:

“If e set how e wan take run?”

nexxthegreat:

“Na dem dangerous pass. Forget the leg.”

lekkizy_gangan:

“Normal Jigan rugged.”

oopomulero1:

“How did they initiate person wey get one leg?”

global_147:

“Ahbi na when them blend jigan he lose one leg.”

marlianmusicfanpage:

“Say no to cultism.”

Isit_wayne:

“Do what favors you.”

