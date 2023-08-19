Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has now reacted after singer Portable called him a ritualist

On his official Instagram account, the movie star reposted he viral video of Portable praising him for ‘being’ a ritualist

Kanayo O Kanayo gave an hilarious reaction to the viral video and many social media users rolled with laughter

Popular Nigerian actor, Kanayo O Kanayo, has now reacted to singer Portable calling him a ritualist.

The Zazu Zeh crooner had shared a video online of himself at the airport with some of his crew members then went ahead to call Kanayo O Kanayo a ritualist while praising him.

The Nollywood star reacted to Portable’s video by reposting it on his Instagram account then accompanying the clip with a funny caption.

Source: Instagram

Kanayo O Kanayo called a meeting with Portable at 2am while also referring to the singer as his brother.

He wrote:

“My brother Zaazuu, let's meet at 2 am. #inthezooooo.”

See the hilarious post below:

Reactions as Kanayo O Kanayo calls ritualist meeting with Portable at 2am

Kanayo O Kanayo’s reaction to Portable calling him a ritualist soon caused a buzz on social media. A number of the actor's fans were very amused by it.

Read some of their comments below:

cindynokha:

“This cruise is everything ! The fact that uncle K.has stopped explaining and accepted to cruise along is mindblowing. Nigerians get coconut head, so this is the best approach to the ritual talk regarding uncle K's movie character.”

Phrankiie:

“A song about Kanayo is coming from Portable,I can feel it .”

thatsbigjojo:

“ pls sir i fit be una gate woman make intruder no enter .”

Siloraanky:

“Which one b 2am again daddy u suppose come for dem Moses time and Solomon u nor b our Mate at alll .”

travis_dc_2023:

“If you do ritual you go die you nor do ritual you go still die so choose wisely .”

okontaharrizonal:

“Address needed asap.”

odogwujay11:

“Daddy no fit talk again nah to let them continue with the cruise .”

iam_theharmony:

“Nnayi sacrifice please have mercy on him .”

Kanayo O Kanayo reacts to trending ritualist videos

Kanayo O. Kanayo has finally broken his silence as clips from his old movies go viral on the popular social media platform TikTok.

Different clips from Kanayo's old movies were compiled by TikTok users. In the short videos, the veteran actor was seen playing different ritual roles.

In what seems to be a reaction to the clips, Kanayo took to his social media timeline to share a photo of himself with an interesting caption.

Source: Legit.ng