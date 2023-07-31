“Nnanyi Sacrifice”: Actor Kanayo Breaks Silence Amid Trending Ritual Videos That Have Left Netizens Talking
- Nollywood veteran Kanayo O Kanayo has been trending online over some of his old movies clips
- Many of the clips showed the veteran actor engaging in different rituals, which has earned him the name Nnayi Sacrifice from his fans
- Amid the trending videos that have left many talking, Kanayo shared a picture of himself with a caption that has further stirred reactions
Popular Nigerian veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo has finally broken his silence as his clips from his old movies go viral on the popular social media platform TikTok.
The different videos which were compiled by TikTok users from Kanayo's old movies saw the veteran actor playing different ritual roles.
Watch some of Kanayo's clips that have gone viral below:
Kanayo shares new pics amid viral clips
In what seems to be a reaction to the clips, Kanayo took to social media timeline to share a photo of himself with a caption that read: "KOK is OK. If you don't fail, you are not even trying."
See his post below:
Fans tease Kanayo over viral clips
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from many of the actor's fans and followers. See the comments below:
martinalfaro.o:
"Ur trending all over TikTok ."
"bhadman_chase00:
"It a new week to make sacrifice else you go explain taya."
rt_ritancovic:
"It’s Monday morning Don’t forget to make sacrifices ♂️."
igiligil:
"Nnanyi Sacrifice ❤️❤️❤️."
"officialzubby__:
"Jotting em down the grandmaster ✍️."
preye_angela:
"The one he used his colleague’s sister omg ."
udene__:
"How Kanayo go use person sister do ritual?."
deseedoh:
"Legendary ,he can act it perfectly ,makes what isn't real look real there is nothing like bl❤️ood money my dear people."
naturalwest11:
"It takes great sacrifice to look this good."
Jnr Pope links up with Kanayo
Junior Pope sparked fond memories as he met with famed actor Kanayo O Kanayo, Legit.ng reported.
The notorious actor was humbled by the presence of the veteran, whom he tagged as a legend and father to him.
In a video posted on his Instagram page, Junior Pope captured the moment he raced up to the star and prostrated before him.
