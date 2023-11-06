Nigerian Hollywood actress Yvonne Orji recently made a shocking revelation about her during an interview

In the video sighted online, the movie star said that at 39, she has never slept with a man in a sexual way

Making light of the revelation, the actress urged people to pray for any man that she finally gets to go down with

In an interview on what seemed to be a podcast, Nigerian-American actress Yvonne Orji shared an unknown detail about herself.

The Momma I Made It comedy series star revealed that at 39, she has never slept with any man.

Yvonne Orji reveals she is untouched Photo credit: @yvonneorji

Source: Instagram

The revelation got the interviewer excited, and she teased the actress about what to expect when she finally gets to it as she is at her peak of sexual experiences.

Playing along, Yvonne urged people to pray for any man she finally gets to be with because there is a lot of pepped-up energy in her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The interviewer also said that the actress might need more than one man to get with.

Watch the video below:

BBNaija All Star winner Ilebaye reveals she is untouched at 22

Legit.ng earlier reported that netizens got a shocker that sparked major reactions online as the youngest housemate in the show, Ilebaye, made an unexpected revelation about herself.

Ilebaye, during a conversation with another housemate, Ike, said she was untouched and had never been with or laid with a man.

Ike tackled her, querying how a lady who goes clubbing and swimming regularly could still be untouched.

Ilebaye's revelation came just days after one of her love interests on the show, Neo, claimed to have slept with her outside the show at a club.

Actress Wumi Toriola reacts to claims of sleeping with Toyin Abraham’s husband

Legit.ng reported that the actress made headlines after she reacted to rumours that she slept with her colleague, Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

The rumours all started when a controversial blog, Gistlover, shared a photo collage of Wumi Toriola with Toyin Abraham.

Even though the caption of the post did not explain much, many netizens took to the comment section to start making claims, and some of them spread rumours that Wumi slept with Toyin’s husband.

Source: Legit.ng