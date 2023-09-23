The Lagos chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has disclaimed the nurse who allegedly injected Mohbad before his demise

In a statement released on Saturday, September 23, the association said the alleged nurse is not their member

It was gathered that the police arrested the nurse for questioning as one of the prime suspects in the sudden demise of the late rapper

A fresh report has confirmed that the nurse who allegedly injected the late Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, before his demise is not registered.

This development was confirmed by the Lagos State chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM).

The 27-year-old Afrobeat star, Mohbad, died on 12 September in unclear circumstances. Photo Credit: Facebook

Source: UGC

Following the tragic death of Mohbad, the Nigerian Police Force unveiled an investigative team that would also be joined by the Department of State Security (DSS) to unravel the mystery behind his sudden demise.

As the investigation commences, the alleged nurse who injected the later rapper before his demise was brought in as a suspect.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It was later gathered that the nurse was not registered with the NANNM, Premium Times reported.

Nurses Association releases statement to disclaim nurse who treated Mohbad

In a follow-up to these findings, the secretary of the Lagos chapter of NANNM, Toba Odumosu, stated on Saturday, September 23.

As contained in the statement, the Odumosu revealed that after careful findings, the nurse was not registered with the NANNM.

According to Sahara Reporters, the statement reads:

“Our preliminary investigations indicate that the individual reportedly taken into custody by the police for providing care to Mohbad is not a registered nurse.

“We emphasise the critical need to verify the qualifications and professional status of individuals before labelling them as healthcare professionals.”

The association regrets that Nigeria’s healthcare system faces significant regulatory challenges, “leading to the presence of unqualified individuals performing medical roles they are not trained for.”

Mohbad: Police gives crucial warning to bloggers over late rapper’s demise

In another development, bloggers and celebrities have been warned to refrain from making affirmative comments about the death of the late Nigerian rapper Mohbad.

The police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, issued this warning via social media on Friday, September 21.

He said the police and other security agencies might invite some persons for interrogation if it persists.

Source: Legit.ng