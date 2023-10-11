Nigerian ace record producer Samklef informed mourners of the new development around late singer Mobad

Taking to his Instagram, the music executive shared a video of the deceased artist's swollen arm from the fight he had with Primeboy

Speaking further, he mentioned that Primeboy wasn't truthful with all his statements and his communication with Naira Marley

Nigerian music executive Samuel Oguachuba, popularly known as Samklef, has shared more details about the ongoing investigation into the late singer Mohbad's death.

The industry OG recently shared a video that allegedly depicts the deceased singer's swollen hands following an altercation with his close friend Primeboy.

The gruesome clip showed Mohbad writhing on the bed the day he died, his arm swelling with a fresh cut.

Recall reports had it that the Ask About hitmaker and his close friend Primeboy engaged in a fight in Ikorodu a day before he gave up a ghost.

Also, Nigerian police stated that Mohbad died from injuries incurred in his fight with Primeboy.

However, the upcoming singer was among the five suspects remanded by the authorities on the viral issue.

In the video shared by Samklef , he rebutted Primeboy's claim that he didn't hit Mohbad during their fight on September 10, 2023, in Ikorodu.

In Samklef's word:

"This video shows Mohbad on the day he passed away, and it’s one of the pieces of evidence being used by the police. I had previously mentioned that Prime Boy was not truthful when he claimed Ileri hit him and he didn’t retaliate.

"Look at Mohbad’s swollen hand and the cut; it contradicts that claim. I also pointed out that Prime Boy was in contact with Naira and other Marlians and remained close to Mohbad. "

Netizens react to the video of Mhbad's swollen hand

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

iamflowkits:

"I talk am say na charm dem nak am for ikorodu, the mistake they made was to give him injection he's meant to be treated traditionally."

bams.odusami:

"So he actually hit him!!! Jeez!!! This isn't natural, honestly!!"

iamubfire0:

"All I know whosoever that as hands on this guy dead! Will never die well, amen ."

itz_pablo_1:

"Justice for Mohbad . God bless Samklef the Godsent doings for us ."

marvinnmah:

"E fit hit the boy true true but make boy get malu for body.. Dey fit intentionally provoke am so he will hit him . But God sees all and will reveal."

evbu.osawe:

"Na this hand he take break glass for hero ! I knew there’s more to this."

iam_youngfacefrank:

"Oh My GOD. Abeg who knows Naira MARLEY make then tell am to stay in that cell because if he come out he go collect."

