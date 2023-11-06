A recent contentious incident between Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Phyna and a Nigerian policeman has left netizens in stitches

A video showed the moment the reality star tried to reveal her identity to the officer, who blatantly denied knowing who she was

The viral clip captured at night revealed the coarse voice of the Level Up star as she tried to settle their dispute amicably

A video showing the altercation Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Phyna, with full name Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, had with a police officer recently has generated a significant amount of buzz online.

The clip that appeared to be captured in the night saw the unidentified force man in a heated discussion with the reality star after apparently stopping her car on the road.

Nigerian Police officer says he doesn't know Phyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna complained about the manner in which the uniformed man approached her while stating that she was a celebrity who should be accorded some level of respect.

However, in an unexpected twist, the officer said he didn't know who she was, regardless of the fact that she claimed to be a celebrity.

In his words:

"I never know you from anywhere. You call yourself a celebrity. That your celebrity is for you"

See the video below

Netizens react to the video of BBNaija Phyna and policeman

Legit.ng captured some of the hilarious takes online:

thesaviour_oftheparty:

"Her win came at a time Nigerians were focused on d elections! So nobody even pay attention to that season of BBN. Na why she go explain taya say she be celeb."

angeltouchsecrets:

"Police nor get Television na why him know know am."

______ig__hishorlarh:

:She Dey always put her self for trouble and she’s because of her mouth no get boundary she Dey drag say she be celebrating for where."

e.x.i.n.n.e:

"She Dey tell police “you are supposed to tell me step out” Dey play my fans, wetin do “Hollam dia."

hairbygift1:

"Davido said it right, now you all gonna learn the hard way, police day film you, you still dy film am, your own na even live ahh Phyna."

bibi.adee's:

"Even police no know Phyna."

