BBN Phyna has tweeted that she needs money from Burna Boy anytime the singer is paying some bloggers

She added that someone should help her inform the self-acclaimed giant of Africa to look in her direction

Her tweet was made after it was claimed that Burna Boy wanted to pay some writers so they wouldn't post things about him

BBNaija Ijeoma Otabor, aka Phyna, has caused a buzz on social networking apps with her message to Burna Boy about money.

BBNaija Phyna begs Burna Boy for financial assistance,. Photo Credit @unusualphyna/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The season 7 BBNaija winner said that Burna Boy should send her some money anytime he pays some bloggers.

Her tweet comes after it was reported by Legit.ng that the 'Last Last crooner had offered money to some media to stop reporting events about him on social media. He said they should name their fees.

Phnya calls Burna Boy bros

The reality show star, who is outspoken, had to call Burna Boy bros in her tweet. She wrote that as a sign of respect, but in actual fact, she was taking a swipe at the singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Fans have taken to the comment section to respond to Phyna's tweet, which did not go down well with them.

See her tweet here:

Fans react to the tweet made by BBN Phyna

Reactions have trailed the tweet BBN Phyna made about Burna Boy and some bloggers. Here are some of the comments below.

@MissRozapepper:

"I just informed him, and he said Instablog said they don't know you."

@SPerry061197:

"You Dey try drag owe b owe I saw what you did there ."

@maroski3

"Phyna choke them."

@iamBright001:

"Finding possible means to trend."

@EbereCFC:

"If u want to beg, come out fully."

@ennybabe_:

"Na u be their source of living."

@GarriAddict:

"Weyrey , I know what you’re doing."

@Sweetestgirl:

"If clout was a person."

@AnietieJohn173

"You too don broke."

@saviour_mic:

"You fit do that one naw pretenders."

BBN Phyna apologises for lousy behaviour since winning the reality show

According to a previous report by Legit .ng, Phyna had stated that she had turned a new leaf and would stop all the negative behaviour she had.

In a viral video, the 2022 winner said that suddenly getting exposed to fame and riches with the kind of background she has was a lot for her.

Phyna also stated that she was not proud of the way she had been behaving and added that she had gone for training

Source: Legit.ng