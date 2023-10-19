Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) superstar Phyna called the public's attention to the death threats she has been getting recently

Legit.ng reported the online altercation that occurred between the reality TV star and Nigerian singer Davido on Wednesday, October 18

Hours after the incident, the Level Up star took to social media to alert her fans and followers to how her life has been on a heatwave since then

BBNaija star Josephine Otabor, better known as Phyna, has reported receiving death threats after the online feud with artist Davido.

Legit.ng recalled that on Wednesday, October 18, the Level Up winner got into an online spat with the musician after he liked a tweet criticising the reality star and her followers.

BBNaija Pyhna alleges receiving death threats since online saga with Davido Credit: @unusualphyna, @davido

After her Twitter fight with the DWM boss, Phyna took to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, October 19, to reveal that she had received multiple death threats since the previous viral incident.

"I keep getting death threats, oh. I'm not an artiste, make una nor kill me oh.

"Everybody na 001 for e lane oh. God nor be man."

See her post below

Netizens react to BBNaija Phyna's outcry

See the reactions Legit.ng has compiled below:

kallykuhn:

"Cloutina go to police station."

man.down001:

"No one is after her life, she just wants to trend."

chiamakaugoo:

"Personally I felt this was taken too far, because I understood David’s “I don’t know you” to mean I’ve no reason to hate someone I don’t even know."

anastesia.ogechi:

"Everytime they are threatened you with death threat…. Nne rest in Jesus name."

an_na_bella11:

"Phyna please it’s okay already. Seems like you love being dr@gged all the time. It’s okay abeg."

olugodspeed:

"How these big brother people take turn into celebrities is what I don’t understand. It's like I’m the only one who gets irritated anytime I see news about them, especially on Instablog. I skip immediately!"

