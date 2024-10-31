Oga Sabinus 'Mr Funny' has reacted to the reports of a final-year UNIPORT student being sentenced to 14 years imprisonment over fraud

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the EFCC arraigned the UNIPORT student on seven-count charges bordering on obtaining money under false pretence and impersonation

Sabinus' reaction to the court judgement has drawn comments from many of his fans and followers as people shared diverse opinions

Nigerian comedian and skit maker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, aka Oga Sabinus or Mr Funny, has left people talking over his comment after a federal high court in Port Harcourt sentenced a young man named Henry Nathaniel Ekanem to 14 years imprisonment.

Legit.ng reported that Ekanem, a final-year student of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), defrauded one Diana Roskov of 22 US dollars ($22), approximately N36,000, among other fraudulent internet activities.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Ekanem on seven charges of obtaining money under false pretences and impersonation.

Sabinus, in a reaction, seemed to be against the court judgement as he wrote in a comment via his verified X account:

"This country nawa o."

it_Rutie:

"For just 22 dollars??? Yet our politicians dey steal pass this one."

Allezamani:

"And Yahaya Bello is still roaming free."

iameasyboy_:

"22 dollar 🤦 but our government dey move millions everyday."

gwedip:

"When White Lion that is alleged to have misappropriated Billions of Naira is still nowhere to be found by EFCC. Country na Cruise Sha."

wizkidfc_:

"I no dey understand again o."

mrroyekpo:

"Yet someone else who has been looking for years Can't even be reprimanded Yahaya Bello."

amazingNature41:

"This country is a joke. Am not surprised again.Governors and ministers are stealing trillion of Naira & nothing is happening."

