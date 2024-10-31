Nigerian movie star Sharon Ooja is enjoying her marital life as she shares a sneak peek with her fans

In a recent post, she shared an appreciation message to her husband, Ugo Nwoke, for his kindness and generosity

Her sweet post has triggered reactions from some social media users who questioned her reason for always posting about her man online

Sharon Ooja Nwoke, a Nigerian movie star, is in the news as she tendered a heartfelt post to show appreciation for her darling husband.

The make-believe world professional went online to share a photo of herself and her man and captioned it in a wholesome manner.

Sharon Ooja appreciates her husband in an emotional post. Credit: @sharonooja

Ooja's caption focused on apprecaiting her man, the Abuja Billionaire, Ugo Nwoke, who suffered significant backlash after their wedding.

She described him as her husband, her best friend, her kind, and her twin. Sharon's post triggered emotional reactions from netizens who shared their hot takes.

Sharon wrote:

"Sooooooo much gratitude in my heart for you my twin and best friend /husband. Thank you ... thank you .. thank you ... for your patience and kind heart and generosity and love.... God sees, and He will reward you.. a gem.. a king. thank you for everything."

Fans react to Sharon's post

@emma.emerson.live:

"Enjoy in peace Sharon! You have nothing to prove to us. We know. We see."

@preshlenas:

"Aby person tell Sharon say she no go see husband marry?"

@xclusivexpeditionlimited:

"lol. these days celebrity marriage is between husband, wife and social media."

@naija_rich_kids:

"They’re a good looking couple."

@_elofunam:

"Sharon! Sharon!!Sharon!!!! Stop updating us on your marriage inugo. They don't care.God bless your union."

@effizyprisca:

"Always seeking validation."

@_fhaith.adams:

"Veekee James dey learn work."

