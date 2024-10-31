Kaduna residents celebrated the return of electricity after a nine-day blackout, following the repair of the Shiroro-Kaduna transmission line

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced that power was restored to seven Northern states, including Kaduna, on Wednesday

The outage, caused by vandalism, had left the affected areas in darkness, sparking relief and joy among the residents

Joyous celebrations erupted on the streets of Kaduna after electricity was finally restored following a nine-day blackout.

A viral video posted by X user @Imranmuhdz captured residents chanting "Nepa, Nepa tadawo" in Hausa, expressing their excitement over the return of power.

Kaduna residents celebrate as electricity returns after nine-day outage. Nino Escaretes via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced on Wednesday that electricity supply had been partially restored to seven Northern states that had experienced significant outages due to the vandalization of the Shiroro-Kaduna transmission line.

Kaduna electricity restoration

This disruption had left Lafia, Makurdi, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, and Gombe in darkness.

TCN confirmed that power was restored to the affected areas by 4:56 PM on Wednesday, following the repair of the 330kV Ugwuaji-Apir transmission line 1.

The development brought much-needed relief to residents, who had endured days without electricity.

See the video below:

Power outage in Nigeria

Nigeria recently experienced a nationwide power outage due to a grid collapse, affecting all 36 states and the capital city, Abuja. The outage, which lasted about 10 hours, was caused by a disruption at one of the power plants.

Power has since been restored in most parts of the country, but the incident highlights ongoing challenges with Nigeria's electrical infrastructure.

Electricity is restored in 7 key Northern states

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced the restoration of bulk electricity supply to parts of Northern Nigeria, ending a prolonged blackout.

According to TCN, power was reinstated through the 330 kV Ugwuaji-Apir transmission line I at 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30.

The company reported that electricity supply has resumed in Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, and Gombe States after completing repairs on the damaged section of the Ugwuaji-Apir transmission line.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng