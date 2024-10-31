A member of the Lord's Chosen church has done herself proud as she emerged as her department's best student

The young lady bagged a first class degree in accounting from the prestigious University of Benin (UNIBEN)

Lord's Chosen shared her testimony, detailing how she was dedicated to the service of God as an undergraduate

Ugochi Anyanwu, a female member of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement (TLCCRM), popularly known as Lord's Chosen, has graduated with a first class degree in accounting from the University of Benin.

The Lord's Chosen church shared Ugochi's testimony via its official TikTok handle, @tlccrmofficial.

Ugochi Anyanwu finished with a 4.49 CGPA. Photo Credit: @tlccrmofficial, uniben.edu.ng

Ugochi topped her department

According to @tlccrmofficial, Ugochi was dedicated to serving God while in school and "was rewarded with academic excellence."

@tlccrmofficial added that she had a 4.49 CGPA and was the best graduating student in her department.

The church further stated that Ugochi maintained a first class GPA from her first year till her finals. Words layered on pictures of Ugochi released by the church read:

"She happens to be a member of the Lord's Chosen Campus Fellowship, UNIBEN Chapter. She was dedicated to the service of God during her undergraduate days.

"In return God gave her academic excellence. She had first class result (CGPA 4.49) from her 1st level to her final level.

"She graduated with first class in Accounting from the University of Benin. She also emerged as the best graduating student from the department of accounting.

"Praise the Lord!"

People celebrate the Lord's Chosen member

Azubuike Ikeji said:

"Love thy lord they God."

Hozana said:

"Chosen is Blessed. Amen."

#gratefulheart#🙏 said:

"Glory to God, thank you sis for making Asaba state youths proud, we pray for the best for you."

JESUS BABY said:

"Can I be a chosen with belief 🥺?

"I'm really trying to serve God."

