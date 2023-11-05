Veteran Nollywood star Chidi Ihezie has sparked reactions on social media with a recent video she shared online

The actress and her husband were loved in the video, sharing kisses as they returned from church

Chidi's video got netizens reminiscing on the roles she used to play as a young actress in Nollywood

Actress Chidi Ihezie and her husband have tensioned single people on social media with a video.

In the clip, the actress, who has not been in the movie scene in a minute, and her husband shared kisses, and play love like teenagers.

Dressed in a traditional outfit and beads to match, she revealed they were heading back from church.

The actress' son sat at the back seat in the car trying not to laugh as his parents gushed over each other.

Chidi Ihezie captioned the video:

"Happy Sunday, my Lovelies. Enjoy your day to the fullest. Avoid distractions,"

See the post here:

Reactions to Chidi Ihezie's video

The actress's post reminded people of the role she used to play, and some lamented about the tension from the video.

Read some comments sighted below:

kachi_ogbogu:

"My dorlin favorite ritual wife."

beckygboms:

"Omo old age, see dis beautiful lady still beautiful."

officialcityprince:

"No be this woman wey my doolin take do money ritu@ls?"

princessnikeadams:

"Beautiful woman, she too suffer for dulling hand that year for ritual film."

bossmarksman:

"Wait a minute, but nollywood cut her neck for billionaires club nah."

chi3storeskincareng:

"Nkem owoh pls come and see your Tochi is kissing in the car o,this time around it’s not a newspaper vendor o."

sistermaggiofficial:

"My lovely sis, you are distracting me oo."

realblessingasibe:

"Happy sunday nwanyioma, I so much love the kiss."

himynamesmaris:

"Person no fit rest as a single person on this app,so happy for you guys."

choom_twenty2ten:

"Tension everywhere, no safe space for we singles, we must feel it."

