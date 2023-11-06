Actress Ruth Kadiri and her husband are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary on November 6

The actress gushed over how amazing being married to her man has been on her Instagram page

Still refusing to reveal his identity, the mum of two showed off her husband's wrist as they held each other

Veteran Nollywood star Ruth Kadiri has stirred reactions on her page with her wedding anniversary post.

The actress revealed she had been married to her mystery husband for five years and would not have been with any other man.

Ruth Kadiri marks wedding wedding anniversary. Photo credit: @ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

The mum of two added that she has had peace and prosperity from being married to her husband.

As expected, Ruth did not show her husband's face; his identity remains a mystery, and she only showed off his hand.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Recall that in 2019, Legit.ng reported that the actress showed off her ring, confirming that she got married to her mystery man.

Read her caption below:

"My play mate, 5 years gone! It couldn’t have being with any one else… my cup of tea. peace and prosperity has come from been your wife Happy anniversary."

See the post below:

Reactions to Ruth Kadiri's post

Fans and colleagues of the actress flooded her page with congratulatory messages, with few people querying her choice to hide her husband.

Read some comments below:

jackbaylor___123:

"Since 5 years you never show Pepsi him face nah wah o."

onyiialexx:

"Happy anniversary my friend."

bammybestowed:

"Happy anniversary you two."

ekene_umenwa

"Forever to go my queen happy anniversary."

preshlovelies222:

"Congratulations on your anniversary. Na you really understand this internet. God bless your home the more, Amen."

miss_tepu04:

"Happy anniversary ruth, l like your private life."

eveesin:

"Happy anniversary to the Ezerika's. More love Kadi. More love."

christabelegbenya:

"Happy anniversary to my Edo sis. May Lord bless your married life with an abundance of blessings. I pray that your love continues to shine bright in Jesus name Amen."

Is Ruth Kadiri married to another woman's husband?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kemi Olunloyo made some claims about Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri's marriage.

Olunloyo said that Kadiri was her husband's second wife. She claimed this was the reason the actress could not show him off online.

Not stopping there, Olunloyo added that the actress started having children for her husband while competing with his main wife.

Source: Legit.ng