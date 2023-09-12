Nigerian media personality Kemi Olunloyo has now come for Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri

Olunloyo took to social media to share the reason for the movie star keeping her husband away from the spotlight

A number of social media users had a lot to say about Kemi Olunloyo’s claim, as they asked her to mind her business

Controversial Nigerian media personality Kemi Olunloyo has made some claims about Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri’s marriage.

Taking to her official social media pages, Olunloyo posted about how she would soon spill more on the movie star’s husband, who has stayed away from the spotlight.

The controversial media personality claimed that Ruth Kadiri is her husband’s second wife. She claimed this was the reason the actress could not show him off online.

Not stopping there, Olunloyo added that Kadiri has been having children for her husband while competing with his main wife.

In her words:

“I will unleash Ruth Kadiri’s husband soon. She’s the second wife and cannot display him as he’s someone else’s man. These Nollywood ragamuffin leftovers never stop. She’s having babies with him competing with the main madam.”

See her tweet below:

Kemi Olunloyo's claim about Ruth Kadiri’s husband stirs reactions

Kemi Olunloyo’s claim about Ruth Kadiri’s marriage soon caused a huge buzz on social media. While some people told the media personality to leave Ruth alone, others mentioned how Judy Austin is getting bashed for the same reason.

Read some of their comments below:

This tweep had this to say:

Andy said it was none of Olunloyo’s business:

Laura asked if the first wife was complaining:

Read more comments from Olunloyo’s Instagram page below:

omolaraqueen7:

“It comes to Ruth Kadiri now everyone suddenly become supportive but they wanted to kiiill Judy Austin.Nigerians and double standard.”

mubbyfabrics:

“If this is true, then I respect her decision to some extent, the fact that she's not flaunting him to disrespecting the madam ,she get sense small, but marrying someone husband is bad sha.”

linda.chiamaka.792:

“Are you the 1st wife? Since she's not complaining, rest too.”

musamonisola:

“What is bad about being second wife.”

stephanie_eleojo:

“I’ve seen them before together at the airport, they where traveling together and he was carrying their youngest daughter. I don’t know sha but he didn’t look like who was hiding o. And he is young as well.”

emefohokoye:

“You can't keep a man that doesn't want to be kept. ✌️”

favourogee:

“No wonder she's hiding him like palliative, nawaaa.”

musebeauty_hub:

“If you people want to leave Ruth alone, biko do well to leave Judy and yul alone, when it come to your fave una go dey talk with one side of una mouth. @drkemiolunloyo biko drop gist ... Person go dey hide husband like say na COVID-19 palliative .”

