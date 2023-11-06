A hilarious TikTok video shows a woman imitating her wealthy husband’s behaviour

She copies how he always rushes to the car and waits impatiently for her to join him

The woman makes fun of her husband’s impatience and wealth in a humorous way

A video featur8ng a woman who decides to prank her wealthy husband by imitating his behaviour has gained attention on TikTok.

The husband is very rich and the wife shows their affluent home and car in the video. He is also very impatient and he always rushes to the car before his wife.

Wife acts like her husband. Photo credit: TikTok/@eagle_nation

Source: TikTok

As the lady acts like her husband, she makes funny faces and gestures to amplify her drama. The video is very amusing and has become popular on TikTok.

Many people have liked and commented on it. They think the wife is very clever and funny. They also think the husband should be more respectful and patient with his wife.

The video is a great example of how humour can be used to showcase couple's life.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tizzy reacted:

"Who else hear diver side."

Oyebod said:

"See Living Room Standard. I will never be poor in my Iite."

User2995475318737 wrote:

"She is use to madam side."

Adetutuadunniadex:

"Hmmm 989, God will continue to bless your home and continue to enrich you husband, this video shows he is a caring husband who plays with his wife."

Herbbey Stitches:

"I'll never be poor in my life."

Tolex:

"Man dont talk softly like that."

Olaniyi:

"Wdym samad as how."

Hayzed201:

"The other side why are you telling her."

Adeleye Oluwabunmi:

"Samad is here sleeping oo."

OriMoney:

"Driver side don master her...na from there she wan drive."

BHADBOIBLAZEV:

"She don know her position before her husband tell her to go driver side."

