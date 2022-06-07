Nollywood’s Ruth Kadiri has sparked reaction on social media after dedicated a special post to her husband on his birthday

Like previous occasions, the movie star refused to put up full pictures showing her husband’s face on her page

Many joined Kadiri in celebrating her man while other social media observers wondered why she keeps hiding the man’s face

Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri is celebrating her beloved husband’s birthday on Tuesday, June 7.

The doting wife took to her Instagram page with a special post dedicated to the love of her life as she heaped several words of endearment on him.

Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri marks hubby's birthday. Photo: @ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

Kadiri hailed her man for being ambitious, soft, humble and putting humanity first. She wrote:

"The man with the brightest smile, a brilliant mind. And the most ambitious man I know. A soft-hearted man wrapped in a tough shell. I’ve seen you serve people, humbly, and as annoying as it is to me, you’ve shown me that service to man and God is not a sign of weakness."

The actress also pointed out how much she loves him despite how much he can be troublesome on several occasions.

Kadiri accompanied her post with faceless photos of herself and her husband.

See post below:

Social media users react

While some people joined her in celebrating, there were others who asked why the actress continues to hide the identity of her husband.

Read comments sighted below:

stannze said:

"Happy birthday to Oga."

the.ultimatemildaofficial said:

"You hide him as if u snatched him from someone else??"

belindaeffah said:

"Happy Birthday to oga at the top."

kehinde650913 said:

"We nor day see this your husband face."

luxurygiftandpillow said:

"Happy birthday to your hubby, keep it up, I love the way you hide it from public, may God bless your union. Amen."

lambaite said:

"Boss unveil ur supper huzzy now like seriously wanna see dis Strong man bursting ur sweet bubbles pleaseeeee..."

cchiegeonu said:

"Nah this method I go dey use now! I no go dey show face meanwhile Happy birthday sir."

