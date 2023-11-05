At colleague Ekene Umenwa's wedding, Destiny Etiko caused a scene with her philanthropic act

In a viral video, the actress was seen dashing out money to the crowd of fans that gathered at the event

During the hustle as Destiny tried to reach everyone, a fan professed love for the actress and offered to marry her

At actress Ekene Umenwa's wedding, her colleague, Destiny Etiko, got the offer of marriage from a fan.

In a video which has gone viral, after Destiny painted the party red with N1m, she moved out to bless fans and onlookers.

Destiny Etiko shares money at money Photo credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

In her long pink dress, the actress, who sometimes gets cash gifts from brands, moved about and handed people money from the bundle in her hand.

As hands and voices struggled to get their share, a fan professed love for the actress and revealed that he would love to marry her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Destiny Etiko's video

yes_am_adababy:

"Omo you no dey fear ohhh, you wan marry your helper."

pablo_krypto:

"Watch her grow in your very eyes… givers never lack, it’ a natural phenomenon. Blessed is the GIVER."

utiberry_spencer:

"Celebrities will only spray money at the event on the celebrants, but Destiny decided to save some for the street. God bless her mightily. The fact that these people are always waiting outside the event centers hoping to get free food somehow…this day was different because someone different came to do something different for them. Destiny has a real good heart."

michael._u:

"Rather than just collecting, why not marry the source? Investor moves!!"

goldywinky:

"I like the fact that she's not throwing the money at them."

alpacizzi:

"Went for a wedding only to end up sharing money. This society sef."

queenadanmawigs:

"The Queen mother. She is a giver @destinyetikoofficial."

yesimprettyoma:

"You wan marry who dey share money for you and your friends."

thephenomenal_girl:

"Destiny Atiku off me."

Destiny Etiko expresses shock over James Brown's masculine strength

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress and the crossdresser were seen in a fun prank that caught the attention of many online.

The video, posted on Destiny's social media account, showed the moment she linked up with James Brown, and they both couldn't hide the excitement within them.

James Brown pulled Destiny into a loving embrace and lifted her up in a spin, which left the movie star terrified.

Source: Legit.ng