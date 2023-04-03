Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Phyna has finally turned a new leaf, and she made the announcement herself

In a viral video online, the 2022 winner revealed that suddenly getting exposed to fame and riches with her kind of background was a lot

She also added that she is not proud of how the last six months have been, and she has worked on herself

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Big Brother Naija 2022 winner Phyna has finally realised her wrongdoings with her attitude on social media since she emerged winner.

In a viral video on Instagram, the reality star revealed that she has gone through a lot of training to turn a new leaf because a lot has happened in the past six months.

Phyna apologises to netizens in a video Poto credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna tendered a heartfelt apology to anyone she must have offended since she left Biggie's house and urged people to see that it was a lot for her bagging fame and money with her kind of background.

The BBNaija star also assured netizens that he now knows how things work, heat is expected of her, and how to behave.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to Phyna's apology

yes_sochima:

"Learn from beauty. Less talk, more actions. Let your win speak for you!"

realchychy2:

"Phyna please don't lose urself for anyone ok. Grow where needed and do u. Just remember nothing u do in this world people wnt talk whether good or bad. Even Jesus was hated "

priscillia_oluchi_:

"My darling, you should know human beings are insatiable, you can never satisfy everyone. Even if you die for some people, they will stay complain say you nor die well. Just do you and the world will adjust.❤️"

iviemwen:

"Did she offend anyone??"

chyomsss:

"Phyna pls not today "

nene_george:

"What’s she apologizing for? She’s a sweetheart. Nne whatever it is, go and sin no more. May God bless y’all and have a good day."

BBNaija’s Phyna cries out after getting poisoned, fans pray for her

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up winner, Phyna, was more than thankful to God for sparing her life after getting involved in a near-death experience.

The reality star in a post shared on her official Twitter page disclosed that she was a victim of food poisoning.

Phyna mentioned how she was saved from the life-threatening situation before proceeding to express concerns about who could have been after her life.

Source: Legit.ng