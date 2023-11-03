Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, best known as Burna Boy, sparked massive reactions with his demand from the country's top media outlets

The Grammy Award-winning singer humbly pleaded that he wanted bloggers and journalists to stop reporting events around his life

Burna Boy asked they hold a meeting to decide how much they would charge to keep his name out of their reports

Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, best known as Burna Boy, has made a stirring demand from his country's media.

The Last Last hitmaker took to social media with a humble plea, asking journalists and bloggers to refrain from covering events about him.

Burna Boy wants to pay Nigerian bloggers to stop covering news about him.

Source: Instagram

This is coming days after he made headlines for rejecting a Dubai gig of N4 billion because he wouldn't be allowed to smoke "grass" in their country.

The influential musician, known for making headlines, proposed that media organisations convene a meeting to discuss a specific financial arrangement. He expressed his willingness to compensate them for their cooperation.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Burna, however, noted that although he has not made any payments to any media organisations in the past, he has decided to address this situation now.

“How far. all these instablog, PulseNg e.t.c abeg make all of una do meeting then decide how much I go give all of una make una forget my name totally. I know say I never pay any of una before so I say make I just run am finally. I greet you bros!!”

See his post below:

Twitter Critic Daniel Regha criticises Burna

Daniel criticised the musician's post and pointed out that the Nigerian media played a role in the growth and success he is experiencing today.

"Burna, the Nigerian blogs u are trying to discredit have contributed to ur growth in life; Some news might be wrong but just like fans, u owe 'em a lot of thanks.

"Many people won't hear about u, ur wins, or projects if they hadn't promoted it. Stop acting like u are self-made, many people paved a way for u.."

The self-styled Odogwu still maintained his stance as he added Daniel Regha to the payroll he proposed.

"Oga how much be your money?? Make you sef develop amnesia for my matter. You follow for people wey I dey talk about," he replied.

Burna Boy's outcry sparks huge reactions online

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

l.inkz:

"Make una sure nack am billing ooo, no go jonz. I don talk my own."

lekeofe_daposh:

"Stop playing."

lior_homes:

"I love the way Burna is giving Brymo headache! Boda Brymo yen o wa okay."

@Winco_3:

"They don give Burna Boy him password, today na today."

@BongoIdeas:

"Celebs are celebs cos they are talked about. The minute they stop talking about, it’s either you’ve lost relevance or about to. You’re at the peak of your career so the pride is understandable. Buh just so you know, make sure you don’t end up like Shatta Wale."

rolling_dollar9m:

"Lol even if he pays with all he’s life net-worth them go still mention you more than before ahbi bloggers wey them pay no go post thank you."

Buju BNXN reacts to Burna Boy rejecting the N4bn Dubai gig

In a recent video, fast-rising singer Daniel Benson, best known as Buju (now BNXN), expressed shock after learning that his former music manager, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, rejected a whopping $5 million (N4 billion) engagement in Dubai.

Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy revealed during a freestyle session with the Outsiders band that he turned down the offer because smoking "grass" is illegal in the United Arab Emirates.

The fast-rising talent asked if the Grammy award-winning singer was crazy for turning down $5 million (N4bn) because of the smoking law in Dubai.

Source: Legit.ng