Daddy Freeze has taken a swipe at some Nigerian pastors who condemned the Big Brother Naija show a few months ago

Many pastors levelled the show as immoral but were ready to collect tithe from IIebaye, the All Stars winner

He said such clerics are not worshipping God but mammon. Many Nigerians reacted to his post

Controversial media personality and the shepherd of Free the Sheeple, Ifedayo Olarinde, known as Daddy Freeze, has berated some Nigerian clergy for being insincere.

He said that some pastors were against the BBNaija reality TV show claiming it was immoral, but they are now waiting to collect tithe from IIebaye Odiniya, the show's winner.

Daddy Freeze says some pastors don't worship God

The media personality stated that such pastors are not worshipping the true God but are after their bellies and the love of money.

He further said they were silent because they were collecting money but were very loud in speaking against the source of the funds.

Reactions trail Daddy Freeze's post about Nigerian Pastors

Fans have reacted to the post made by Daddy Freeze, where he slammed some pastors. Here are some of the comments below.

@officialbobbyfredrick__:

"On this matter I support him, that is the thing killing the church,if you have a principle stand by it no matter how enticing the compromise is ,las las the god many religious bodies worship today is money n power."

@avediamond:

"Daddy freeze leave pastors alone."

@lizzysarimiye:

"If she gives tithe out of what she received, is that your business."

@vickygold009:

"Na only God know who go make heaven sha…..a lot of things dey happen."

@ogunlesipaul:

"I hope one day we'd be able to also make open discuss and comments like this on other religion and religious leaders in this country...... All these talks about criticizing religious sentimental layouts and appalling nature with all energy being poured only on Christianity look to me like hypocrisy. Or are other Nigerian religions without fault and above public criticism?"

@nurse_giftygabriel:

"Who gave the instruction for tithing? Pastors or God? She is obeying God's instruction and pastor shouldn't get in her way."

@ayaobafashionhouse_:

"Rest daddy freeze !!!

@its_d_plez:

"That shouldn’t stop them from saying the truth. About her tithe is between her and her God."

@iam_starqueen:

"Did ilebaye did ungodly stuff on the show, even if she did. Oga rest in Jesus mighty name."

@segun.adegoke:

"Hmmmmm. If I am Ilebaye. I will give the 12m to my parents."

