Popular Nigerian comedian Warri Pikin recently underwent a weight loss surgery, and she has been showing off online

In a new video on her page, the mum of two ushered in the month of November with an energetic dance video

The comedian's comment section was filled with accolades and admiration for her new body

Anita Asuoha aka Warri Pikin, is loving her new body and has been showing off on social media lately.

In a recent post on her Instagram page, the comedian shared a video of her energetically dancing to a song, praising herself.

Warri Pikin dances in new video Photo credit: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

She used the video to usher in the month of November and motivate her followers to clap for themselves and appreciate themselves.

"Area!!!!! Happy new month. The right attitude for this month is appreciating yasef. You don try for yasef. Clap for yasef, because wetin our eye don seeee hmmmm."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Warri Pikin's video

sosared_89:

"Your new body is bodying."

mentalhealthwithditty:

"Trust me sis, this body hungry me ooo. Happy new month."

ms_dsf:

"You look so good."

preciousnora_hairbrand:

"Ur new look is over giving o."

rayomas_outlet:

"Omoh, This new look over sweet me. Chai, i want it too. It’s over giving what it’s supposed to give without lack or subtraction."

mansoor_zeey:

"This one too enter!!! The swag, the vibe, the drip!!! Make dey leave am for you Mama!!!"

mommymovesandmagic:

"Okay hot stuff!! Ginger yourself!!"

cannyfoods:

"This new look ehn."

cleopatra_onuorah:

"You look so freaking good mama ahah."

officiallrosie:

"The hotness is firing my eyes oooooo, dammn momma."

sylvesterdaniel02:

"I noticed since post modification of her body; she now wears clothes that cover every part. I am curious to see the scars to help those planning to do same understand all components and possible side effects and possible short-term or long-term complications."

Tomama trolls Warri Pikin over fat surgery

Legit.ng earlier reported that the comedian's weight loss surgery regained attention from her colleague, Tomama.

Tomama took to her official Instagram page @datwarrigirl to speak on how her colleague ‘wasted money’ on surgery to lose her fat.

In the video, Tomama noted that nobody had talked about it since Real Warri Pikin had her surgery. According to her, she must have wasted a lot of millions on the surgery to lose weight.

Source: Legit.ng