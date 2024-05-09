A fashion designer left netizens stunned as she displayed her love for art by using stove wools to make a dress

It was a sheer display of creativity as the local item was properly combined and sown together to give it a fabulous look

The skirt made with stove wools looked sassy on the model as she flaunted it on the runway to the amazement of many

A stylist showed how she created a beautiful work of art with stove wools and it got social media users dazed.

A model rocks a dress made with stove wool. Image credit: @kilentar

Source: Instagram

In a video, she was seen adding the wools together to form a pattern. She used the items to design the bottom part of the outfit with six steps and a slit in its front.

She attached the wools to a white top made with another fabric which the model rocked on the runway.

The model combined the creative outfit with gold waist chains, dangling silver earrings, and high heels shoes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Netizens were wowed by the innovative outfit and they commended the designer.

Check out the video of the stove wool dress below:

Netizens react to the stove wool dress

Several Instagram users have reacted to the dress made with stove wool. See some of the reactions below:

@confirm_men:

"Wow. No be owo stove be that?"

@shegoesby_v:

"I hope this will be available in a bigger size."

@_shuare_:

"Wow. It was made with stove threads."

@brian.c.hawkins:

"Beautiful."

@ghloiry:

"I love it."

@lionel_akodjenou:

"Beau boulot."

@koolkelsey:

"Omg it’s a need."

@phoebe_egwunye:

"Wow! This is so gorgeous."

@santesade:

"Wow."

@laeti.jay:

"OMG, I love it!."

@fifi_adesina:

'House mop."

@lovegiftvegan:

'Uuh. This is creative and beautiful."

@ngoziufere:

"Creativity on steroids."

@nlie.aki:

"This is the content I have been waiting for."

samuelle_ervane:

"This is talent! @tobimomoh_ perfectly slayed."

Toyin Lawani makes a dress with mops

Legit.ng earlier reported that fashion designer Toyin Lawani describes herself as the king of fashion, and she goes the extra mile to prove it.

Her designs are unique as she thinks outside the box, and it is unsurprising that the outfits she makes trend often.

She made a creative dress with hundreds of red peppers and mops, which looked ravishing on her and got her fans talking.

Source: Legit.ng