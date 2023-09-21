Comedian Real Warri Pikin’s weight loss surgery has once again become a topic of discussion on social media

Just recently, skitmaker Tomama, trolled Warri Pikin over the huge amount of money she ‘wasted’ on her surgery

Tomama noted that Warri Pikin should have joined Marlian Music instead and this got netizens talking

Nigerian comedian Real Warri Pikin’s recent weight loss surgery has now regained attention from her colleague, Tomama.

Tomama took to her official Instagram page @datwarrigirl to speak on how her colleague ‘wasted money’ on a surgery to lose her fat.

In the video, Tomama noted that since Real Warri Pikin did her surgery, nobody has talked about it. According to her, she must have wasted a lot of millions on the surgery for her to lose weight.

Fans react as Tomama trolls Real Warri Pikin over weight loss surgery. Photos: @datwarrigirl, @nairamarley, @realwarripikin

Join Marlian Music - Tomama advises Real Warri Pikin

Not stopping there, Tomama went ahead to give Real Warri Pikin an alternative to losing weight other than spending a lot of money on surgery.

According to her, all Real Warri Pikin needed to do was to join Naira Marley's Marlian Music. Speaking further, she explained that it is even a quicker option. Tomama then advised people who do not have money to follow that alternative.

In her words:

“Anita, the Real Warri Pikin, because nobody talk about your surgery video all this while, I think now is the best time. I think you wasted money on the whole process, you waste a lot of money, you did not need to do all of that to lose fat. All you needed to do was to join Marlian Record. Una no quick bring this update, make una dey quick share update because I know say na millions of naira Anita take do that surgery. If una talk say Marlain Record dey make person lose weight, she for join since, in fact e go dey quicker. So if you don’t have money for surgery, join Marlian Record.”

See the funny video below:

Reactions as Tomama says Real Warri Pikin wasted money on weight loss surgery

prettymikeoflagos:

“ this girl done crazy.”

wendycute47:

“Weight loss with free accent.”

kemjisuperxt:

“Is it too late to join Marlian records for weight loss? I get like 3 people I wan refer .”

churchill_777:

“Wicked record label. Even Cubana chief priest go lean if Marlian records sign am.”

vivianlam_glamour:

“This gel.. be like say I go take this advise oo. I need to loose weight asap .”

iam_aigbedion:

“Either she lose weight or lose her senses once them give m something drink or smoke .”

abuja_photobook_plug:

“Abeg as we dey swear for Naira Marley make we dey call the full name...which one be say e no go better for Naira...our currency just dey lose value.”

july_wurld:

“Which record label I go join make I fat as Marlians de slim Pple down.”

luperwright_photography:

“Nice update. My question still remains that, are we all sure of this accusations against marlians or we are just assuming? Hope you all know I am not supporting them either?”

ninosplace_lingerie:

“Hahahahahah truth no pass this one o.”

queens_palace_studio:

“Wahala this actually cracked me up .”

shop_with_rasshy:

“Is either she lose her sense or she lose weight .”

Iyabo Ojo reveals why Zinoleesky betrayed Mohbad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo stirred emotions online with comments about Mohbad's passing and Zino's part in everything that happened.

Iyabo noted that Zinoleesky could do very little to help Mohbad while he was allegedly being victimised, harassed and assaulted by Naira Marley and the Marlian Record label.

The actress also shared that Zino is younger than Mohbad, skinnier and looks like someone who could break if the slightest pressure was applied to him.

