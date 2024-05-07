An Abuja-based Wizkid FC barber, Kallystouch, has continued to troll Davido on social media following their recent exchange

This came a few days after Davido claimed the barber missed an opportunity for him to help the life of his generation

In a new development, the barber shared a rare photo of Davido’s bald head which got many netizens talking

The drama between David Adeleke Davido and Abuja-based Wizkid FC barber, Kallystouch, has taken an interesting turn on social media.

The die-hard Wizkid FC fan took to his Twitter page to keep trolling OBO after his recent exchange with the DMW boss.

Fans react as Wizkid FC barber taunts Davido with new photo.

Source: Instagram

Recall that Davido and the barber had a recent exchange where the singer claimd he missed the opportunity to change his life after calling him 003.

In a new development, the barber took to Twitter to share a rare photo of Davido’s bald head. Not stopping there, he also accompanied the photo with a shady caption.

He wrote:

“See person hair wey I wan barb where I for even start from?”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as Wizkid FC barber taunts Davido

Shortly after the Wizkid FC barber, Kallystouch, fired shots at Davido, many netizens camped in his comment section to take sides. While some of them found his post amusing, others issued threats.

Read some reactions below:

Giannis sternly warned the barber:

OT96 said the barber was going to regret his actions:

Godson claimed the barber was chasing clout:

Munachimso found the post amusing:

This tweep said the barber was soon going to lose relevance:

Budda spoke on the barber getting attacked:

Khenny advised him not to ‘misyarn’:

Nuell claimed he was doing too much:

Fragile advised Kallystouch to face his work:

