Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham might be expecting her second child, according to a recent video of her

The mum of one recently attended an event, and in the clip, her protruding midsection was visible

While some netizens are still unsure the actress is pregnant, others sent prayers of safe delivery her way

Fans of actress Toyin Abraham, are excited and anticipating the arrival of her second child.

In a viral clip online, the actress was seen at an event in a skin-tight black dress that showed off her protruding stomach.

Netizens react to video of Toyin Abraham Photo credit: @toyin_abraham/@abiolaorisileventsandparties

Source: Instagram

Toyin walked about as she tried to find somewhere to sit with her friend, she accessorised her looks with a layer of white beads.

The actress has a son, Ire, with her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi, who also has a daughter before their marriage.

Watch the video below:

Netizens show excitement for Toyin Abraham

Many people are anticipating the actress's second child's arrival as they sent good wishes her way.

Read comments gathered below:

gracefoundme1:

"See our beautiful oluwatoyin."

strongmedicine:

"Is she pregnant? I m just asking."

nurseboos:

"She will deliver safely ijn."

_queen_olly:

"God bless her, she shall deliver safely."

slimberry8:

"Safe delivery in Jesus name."

esty_elle:

"Congratulations to her it’s a good news."

tawtevic2:

"Safe delivery mama."

prof_tabitha:

"Been noticing this recently.. congratulations."

christyal7:

"Finally, this is lovely. Now Temitope and Ireoluwa will get another sibling."

officialademiyemi:

"Safe delivery ijn."

timmalstitches:

"Dis aunt @ololadeabuta_gracias too much endowed.. she’s too much ah ah."

lushstud:

"See my world best.. thank you Jesus! Olalade Abuta silent billionaire."

nsppdbaby:

"Congrats to her."

tawtevic2:

"Safe delivery, mama."

baobab_butter:

"Happy for her."

Toyin Abraham reveals she lost a baby

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress proved to many that there’s more to the glitz and glamour of being a celebrity.

The actress joined media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin Minds, and they had a lot to talk about, from her career down to efforts to expand her family.

When Ebuka asked if she had plans of having more kids, Abraham answered in the affirmative and revealed that she lost a pregnancy.

Source: Legit.ng